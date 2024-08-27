Matrics: How to deal with exam stress

Matric pupils need to prepare well in advance for their exams to ease their anxiety.

It is wise to always start your paper with questions you feel comfortable with and time yourself per question. Picture: iStock

Amid prelims season, matric pupils might experience study fatigue and exam stress, causing more problems like failure.

Speaking to The Citizen, clinical psychologist Evelyn Nagel said the main concern of stress in pupils is to pass matric.

“Getting into the university of their choice, societal pressure and family expectations are the concerns about the impact of not passing,” she said.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) said: “Stress is a natural bodily response to an external stimulus that evokes a sense of threat to us. Our bodies become alert, our muscles tense, our breathing becomes more rapid, and our heart rate increases.”

Here are common signs of stress according to Nagel

Anxious

Upset, teary

Exhaustion

Uninterested

Frustrated, angry

Embarrassed

Easily annoyed

Disappointed

Losing touch with friends and the activities you enjoy

Withdrawal

Mood swings

Indecisive

Losing your appetite or overeating

Insomnia

Difficulty getting motivated to start studying

Tense muscles or headaches

Matric pupils need to prepare well in advance for their exams to ease their anxiety.

“Most matrics feel unprepared and need to realise that the marks they got for preliminary exams can be used to show them which subject matter they need to prepare more for,” said Nagel.

ALSO READ: Prelims start today, here’s when matric final exams begin

Here are some tips that can help you cope with stress

Switch off your devices.

Try not to watch TV immediately after studying this will intrude on the work you studied and you lose information learned.

Hydration, exercise and a well-balanced diet are healthy for your brain to function optimally.

Laugh and play and have some fun which you schedule as a reward.

Before the exam don’t discuss the work with friends as this increases anxiety just be positive and confident in what you have learned.

After the exam is done don’t have a post-mortem; it will affect the next exam and this will not benefit you.

Focus on some self-care before preparing for the next exam.

Consult with teachers and tutors to clarify the challenging work.

Use past papers and set yourself mock exams to test your knowledge before the exam.

Approach the exam with a positive attitude. You have written many exams before this one.

Always start your paper with questions you feel comfortable with and time yourself per question.

Have a schedule consisting of three-hour sessions with 10 to 15-minute breaks every hour and at the end of three hours take a power nap.

Limit caffeine.

Manage expectations.

Exercise regularly.

Ask for help and accept support.

Leave the stress in the exam hall.

Be kind to yourself.

“I also believe that they need to be aware that they have learned most of the information before and that they already have something.”

Pupils can also contact a Sadag counsellor for free by sending a WhatsApp to 076 882 2775. They can also live chat with a counsellor by visiting the Sadag website.

NOW READ: Calling all matrics: Apply now for these Water and Sanitation bursaries