University students battle depression, anxiety: Warning signs and how to help them

Mental health disorders can affect anyone, regardless of age, background, or academic status.

University students are vulnerable to mental health issues. What are the warning signs? And how can healthy habits, exercise, and financial literacy play a role in protecting mental health?

Several reasons may feed the risk of mental health illness amongst young adults.

According to Discovery Health Medical scheme’s claims data, the company recorded a staggering 120% increase in mental health conditions among young people (ages 18-24) from 2012 to 2022, compared to an average increase of 44% in older age groups in the same period.

Transition to tertiary can be a high-risk period

The transition to tertiary education can be a high-risk period for developing significant mental health problems.

“The general impression that everybody at university knows exactly what they are doing or what they want to do as a career needs to change. This can and often does lead to feelings of hopelessness, inadequacy or guilt. Students must know that it is okay to not be 100% certain of what you want to study when starting,” says the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Chief Clinical Officer for Discovery Health agreed with this take, saying university lifestyle can cause pressure which may result in exacerbated or developing mental health conditions.

“Loneliness, financial issues, academic strain, social adjustment, and lack of support can all contribute to mental health struggles,” Nematswerani added.

Warning Signs of depression and anxiety

While it’s normal to experience sadness or anxiety, persistent feelings beyond two weeks are a concern. If you experience the following symptoms for a prolonged time, it’s best for you to seek help.

Common signs of depression according to Nematswerani:

Persistent sadness and hopelessness

Agitation, irritability, and aggression

Changes in sleep patterns, energy levels, and appetite

Difficulty concentrating, withdrawing from friends, and physical symptoms like digestive issues or headaches

Missing lectures

Physical symptoms can include digestive problems or frequent headaches

Common signs of anxiety include:

Feeling nervous, restless, or tense

Rapid heartbeat, sweating and trembling

Sense of impending danger or doom

Finding it difficult to control worry

Popular signs of suicide according to the University of Johannesburg Psychad:

A person reaching out for help

Joking or making statements such as “I think about dying every day”, “I wish I was dead”, etc.

Mood or behavioural changes

Personal hygiene neglect

Drug and alcohol overuse

Expressing hopelessness or helplessness

Changes in appetite

References to suicide

Protecting mental health through healthy habits

“There are several ways university students can protect their mental health.

“Healthy nutrition, exercise, and sound financial decisions are key,” says Nematswerani.

Healthy eating: Fuel your brain with nutrient-dense foods, including complex carbohydrates, lean protein, and healthy fats.

Exercise: Regular physical activity improves brain health, weight management, and sleep quality.

Financial literacy: Learn to budget, spend, and save responsibly to reduce financial stress.

Sadag offered the following self-care tips to deal with anxiety and depression:

Follow a balanced diet and exercise.

Use the abdominal and calming breathing techniques

Develop a routine that is to be followed daily.

Get sufficient sleep.

Connect and form a network with other university students.

Make time to do something you enjoy (bubble bath, reading a book, watching a movie etc).

Write in a journal to note your frustrations and challenges.

Use resources available on campus such as tutors and perhaps even a councillor on campus.

Focus on specific techniques and tools to work with such as spider diagrams and study groups.

Other mental health disorders

While anxiety and depression are the most prevalent mental health issues, it is important to note that university students and people in general may experience other mental disorders, including:

Bipolar Disorder can be seen through symptoms like excessive mood swings, energy shifts, and impulsivity.

Eating Disorders, resulting in unhealthy relationships with food, body image, and weight (e.g., anorexia, bulimia, binge eating).

Substance Use Disorders: Misuse of alcohol, drugs, or prescription medications.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD): Difficulty focusing, impulsivity, and disorganization.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): Flashbacks, anxiety, and avoidance after traumatic experiences.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD): Recurring thoughts and compulsions to perform rituals.

Borderline Personality Disorder: Unstable relationships, emotions, and self-image.

Schizophrenia: Hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thinking.

Sleep Disorders: Insomnia, sleep apnea, or restless leg syndrome.

Trauma and Stressor-Related Disorders: Adjustment disorder, acute stress disorder, or complex trauma.

Personality Disorders: Patterns of thoughts, feelings, and behaviours that impact relationships and daily life.

Gaming Disorder: Excessive gaming habits that negatively impact daily life.

Social Anxiety Disorder: Fear of social situations and being judged.

Panic Disorder: Recurring panic attacks and fear of future attacks.

Access mental health support

“There is a stigma around getting help for mental health conditions. In fact, getting mental health support is much like seeing a doctor for a physical ailment. We encourage students to seek help if they are not coping or experience mental distress of any sort.”

“Most universities have free counselling services accessible to all students in-person or over the phone. SADAG has many resources online, dedicated helplines for various tertiary institutions, and peer support groups. And, Discovery Health Medical Scheme members can also access mental health support through their benefits.”

Anyone with mental health problems can call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s (Sadag) 24-hour mental health helpline on 0800 456 789.

Sadag’s WhatsApp counselling line can be contacted from 09:00 to 16:00 at 076 882 2775.

The South African Mental Health Federation can be reached on 011 781 1862 and LifeLine South Africa on 0861 322 322.

Helpful websites