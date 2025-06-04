Nearly 3% of school staff in South Africa flagged for criminal activity — data reveals

Despite being slightly lower than the previous year, the statistics still indicate that 1 in every 34 school employees had a criminal record.

Almost 3% of South African school staff screened for employment between March 2024 and February 2025 were flagged for criminal activity.

This is according to new data released by TPN, a leading provider of background screening services.

The figures raise serious questions about the rigour of vetting procedures in schools and come as the Department of Justice pushes for phased public access to the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO).

“Between March 2024 and February 2025, 2.95% of school staff screened through TPN’s systems were flagged for possible illicit activity,” said Ashleigh Laurent, Legal Counsel at TPN.

“This includes not just educators, but also grounds staff, temporary hires, coaches, and others in contact with minors.

While slightly lower than the 3.08% recorded the previous year, the statistic still means that 1 in every 34 individuals working at schools had a criminal record.

Convictions include assault, theft, and murder

Of those flagged, 1.22% had criminal records related to abuse or sexual offences, a decrease from 2.63% in 2022, but still alarming.

“Theft emerged as the most prevalent crime, accounting for 18.29% of all convictions,” Laurent said.

43.9% of those with criminal records were convicted of serious offences such as:

Assault (23.17%)

Drug trafficking (12.2%)

Housebreaking (3.66%) and

Murder (2.44%)

“While there were no recorded convictions or pending trials for rape or child neglect between 2023 and 2025, over 1.06% of school employees screened are currently awaiting trial, a reminder that pre-employment checks must extend beyond convictions,” she said.

Assault and theft top the list

According to Laurent, the TPN tracked the Case Awaiting Trial (CAT) indicators, revealing that 1.06% of school staff screened in the 2024–2025 period are facing legal proceedings.

The most common charges pending court proceedings include:

Road traffic violations (30.56%)

Assault (19.44%)

Theft (15%)

Reckless driving (5.56%)

Malicious damage to property (2.78%)

“While these individuals have not yet been found guilty, the nature of the allegations still raises cause for concern,” Laurent added.

Schools face legal duties in vetting staff

Despite delays in fully opening the NRSO due to confidentiality laws under the Sexual Offences and Related Matters Amendment Act (SORMAA), schools remain legally obligated to screen all staff using the NRSO and Part B of the National Child Protection Register.

“Failure to comply could result in criminal or civil liability and long-term reputational damage,” Laurent warned.

According to Laurent, teachers registering with the South African Council for Educators (SACE) must submit a police clearance certificate that is no older than six months. The SACE Code of Professional Ethics enforces conduct standards and disciplinary processes.

SORMAA also places responsibility on individuals to disclose past sexual offence convictions.

“An employee in the employ of an employer, who is or was convicted of a sexual offence against vulnerable persons, irrespective of whether or not such offence was committed or allegedly committed during the course of his or her employment, must without delay disclose such conviction or finding to his or her employer,” SORMAA

Early intervention critical

According to TPN, the decline in sexual offence-related convictions suggests that improved screening is beginning to take effect.

However, even small percentages represent significant risks when children are involved.

“The protection of children cannot be compromised,” Laurent said.

