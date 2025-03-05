New acting CEO at Nsfas- but will it make any difference?

Educational expert says Nsfas urgently needs a permanent CEO for stability

An educational expert and students have expressed their hopes for change at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) after its recent change in leadership.

Nsfas announced on Wednesday the appointment of the acting CEO Wassem Carrim, with immediate effect.

According to the financial scheme, this decision comes after the end of the administrator’s term, Mr Freeman Nomvalo.

Nsfas Board Chairperson Dr Karen Stander said that Carrim is “well-prepared” given his track record as the CFO and CEO of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

“The board is confident that Mr. Carrim will provide the stability and leadership needed to initiate the transition of Nsfas towards becoming an international best practice benchmark in student funding,” Stander added.

Calls for permanent leadership

While Carrim is in an acting position, educational expert Hendrick Makaneta said the scheme urgently needs a permanent CEO for stability.

“Nsfas does need a full-time CEO who can make an impact,” he told The Citizen.

Makaneta said firm leadership at the scheme would go a long way toward fixing some of Nsfas’ biggest issues.

“The change in Nsfas leadership is likely to lead to efficiency in the scheme and ultimately provide the much-needed relief to students,” he said.

Speaking to The Citizen, Tshwane University of Technology student Mpho Madisha said she hoped the acting CEO would deliver services and that fees would be paid on time.

“There are currently students facing challenges due to appeals, and Nsfas takes time to approve them. Also, some students can’t register because of outstanding payments,” Madisha added.

Student Witness Khoza said that, given the challenges Nsfas faced, “any positive change in leadership could bring improvements.”

Challenges faced by Nsfas

The appointment comes weeks after the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, appointed a new board for the scheme amid ongoing challenges within Nsfas.

The issues include allegations of financial mismanagement and student protests over delayed funding.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed on 14 February that it had recovered R2 billion in funds incorrectly paid to universities and identified roughly 40,000 improper recipients.

Investigators told the portfolio committee on Higher education that record keeping at Nsfas and tertiary education institutions was poor, especially at TVET colleges.

“When you look for data or information, they do not have it, and they do not know where the information is,” said SIU COO Leonard Lekgetho.

“They can’t succinctly explain how they account for all the funds that come in and how the funds are allocated to the student accounts,” he explained.

Acting CEO

With a background in financial management and youth development, Carrim is expected to oversee the day-to-day running of Nsfas and collaborate with the board to craft a long-term strategy for the institution.

The board said his tenure would focus on restoring trust in the scheme and ensuring the efficient disbursement of funds.

“His deep understanding of State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) operations, combined with a commitment to fostering innovation and growth, and a passion for youth development, makes him the appropriate choice for this role,” Stander said.

