Higher education minister Nkabane announces new Nsfas board to drive reform

Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane. Picture: Screenshot/ SABC YouTube

Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, announced on Tuesday the appointment of a new board for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

This signals a decisive move towards enhancing the institution’s efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

Nkabane highlighted the strategic importance of Nsfas in providing access to higher education and underscored the need for strong governance.

“Nsfas is a critical institution that requires the highest expertise and ethical leadership,” she said.

“This new board brings a wealth of professional and academic experience, ensuring that we uphold transparency and efficiency.”

Highly qualified board members

The newly appointed board comprises individuals with master’s degrees and professional experience in fields such as finance, law, engineering, and governance.

Dr Karen Stander, a senior lecturer at the University of South Africa (Unisa), was named board chairperson.

She holds a PhD in Business Management and has over 13 years of experience in academia.

“We are committed to fostering an efficient, well-governed Nsfas that ensures sustainable student funding,” Stander added.

The board also includes professionals like Advocate Richardt Tlou Ramashia for legal, Philisiwe Sibiya for accounting, and Dr Mugwena Maluleke in education.

Their appointments reflect the government’s commitment to inclusivity, youth empowerment, and gender representation.

“The qualification standards for board appointments have been significantly raised. This ensures we select individuals with proven expertise and experience,” Nkabane added.

Restoring public confidence in Nsfas

The appointment follows ongoing challenges within Nsfas, including allegations of financial mismanagement and student protests over delayed funding.

Nkabane stressed that the new board’s expertise would help restore public confidence. It would also ensure the scheme operates with integrity and prioritises student needs.

“We remain committed to building a strong and credible Nsfas that functions efficiently. It supports deserving students while upholding fairness and transparency,” the minister said.

Paving the way for governance reforms

The board’s diverse composition, including experts in public administration, education, and governance, is expected to set a new precedent for accountability in state-funded institutions.

The Department of Higher Education and Training reaffirmed its dedication to governance reforms and delivering financial aid to students effectively.

