‘Sex for rent’ claims: What Nsfas’ investigation found

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has concluded its investigation into allegations that landlords were exploiting students.

This followed a report published by Sunday World on 16 February 2025.

Nsfas said that the investigation could not substantiate the claims. The student referenced in the report was not registered at the institution.

According to the scheme, investigations were conducted on 17 February 2025.

The scheme collaborated with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and Thekwini Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College.

Investigations

The article detailed allegations that some landlords were demanding sexual favours from tenants who struggled to pay rent. This particularly affected areas that accommodate TVET college students.

It highlighted the plight of financially vulnerable students who rely on Nsfas funding for accommodation.

However, the investigation could not substantiate the claims. The student referenced in the report was not registered at the institution, said Nsfas.

According to Nsfas, verifying the incident’s authenticity or providing direct support to the individual involved made it difficult.

Nsfas stated that despite calls for affected students to come forward and report such cases to the South African Police Service (Saps), no formal complaints had been lodged.

“Should further credible information come forward, Nsfas will reopen the investigation to ensure appropriate action is taken,” the scheme confirmed.

Students encouraged to report incidents

Nsfas condemned any form of exploitation, harassment, or gender-based violence against students, asserting that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

“Landlords found guilty of misconduct will face blacklisting and termination of their Nsfas accreditation,” the scheme warned.

Students who experienced similar incidents were encouraged to report them to Saps and obtain a case number.

“Thereafter, students should report the violation to Nsfas Speak up so that appropriate interventions can be made,” it said.

Nsfas reassured the public of its commitment to addressing student welfare concerns and taking decisive action against wrongdoing.

