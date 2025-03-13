Nsfas disburses allowances for students – Here are the limits for 2025 academic year

Nsfas outlined payment timelines for the remainder of the academic year, with the next scheduled instalment due by the end of March 2025.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has confirmed that allowance payments for the 2025 academic year have been concluded.

This was done with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the Post School Education and Training sector.

Nsfas stated on Tuesday that “the approved allowance caps for 2025 have been finalised and are ready for implementation.”

Allowance caps finalised

The financial aid scheme outlined detailed amounts allocated to catered and non-catered university students and those with disabilities.

According to Nsfas, university students in catered residences within metropolitan areas will receive R65 993 for accommodation. Meanwhile, those in non-metro areas get R56 633.

Nsfas approved allowances for 2025. Picture: Supplied

Non-catered students in metro areas will receive R52 000 for accommodation plus a living allowance of R17 160. Those in non-metro areas will get R42 640 with the same living allowance.

Students with disabilities were allocated additional support, including human assistance and assistive device allowances of up to R54 080.

TVET College allowances

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students also have their allowances confirmed.

Nsfas stated that accommodation allowances ranged from R69 633 for catered students with disabilities in metro areas to R42 640 for non-catered students in non-metro locations.

“At the commencement of the business day on 4 March, we had 18 TVET Colleges which had uploaded registrations,” the scheme stated.

Travel allowances were set at R8 027 for students with disability transport needs. Additionally, living allowances were included in some categories.

Nsfas reported it had processed and released payments for TVET colleges beginning on 7 March. These payments covered two months’ worth of allowances.

Installment payment dates. Picture: Supplied

A second payment run was scheduled for 14 March, and the deadline for registration uploads was set for 10 March.

Upfront payments to universities

According to the scheme, it disbursed the second upfront payment to universities in the first week of March.

This aimed to ensure that universities could release March allowances to students by 7 March.

Nsfas outlined payment timelines for the remainder of the academic year. The next scheduled instalment is due by the end of March 2025.

“Should institutions see a need to deviate from the allowance caps, they must first obtain written approval from Nsfas. This must be done before submitting any allowances above the provided caps.”

Appeals and registration

Nsfas further urged students who had lodged funding appeals to submit their required documents promptly.

The scheme stated: “A student must submit an appeal within 30 days of receiving their application results.”

It warned that delays could affect funding decisions.

Institutions were also reminded to upload valid registration data to avoid disruptions in allowance payments.

