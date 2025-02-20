City of Joburg and education department crack down on illegal private colleges

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe and the City of Joburg urge students to verify accreditation before enrolling.

The Department of Higher Education and Training has joined forces with the City of Joburg’s region F to launch an awareness campaign against illegal private higher education institutions.

Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Training Dr. Mimmy Gondwe spearheaded an initiative that educated prospective students on the importance of verifying college accreditation before enrollment.

Gondwe and her team stressed that this is crucial to ensure students receive a quality education from a reputable institution.

Collaboration to protect students

According to the city, representatives from Umalusi, the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations, the South African Qualifications Authority and the Council on Higher Education participated in the campaign.

They stressed the necessity of checking college registration to prevent students falling victim to fraudulent institutions.

“All private education and training providers must register with the department to ensure they operate within the law,” the department said.

“This regulation safeguards students and ensures their qualifications are recognised.”

Gondwe welcomed the collaboration with the city, saying more municipalities were joining the initiative.

“This campaign highlights the commitment of various levels of government to tackling illegality in higher education. By working together, we can empower students and parents to make informed decisions when selecting colleges,” she said.

On-the-ground inspections reveal violations

As part of the campaign, Gondwe and senior officials from the city’s public safety, development planning, and citizen relationship and urban management departments inspected two colleges in Braamfontein.

One institution was found to be operating beyond its registered scope. Another did not meet the requirements of the National Building Regulations and the City’s Land Use Scheme.

It had also not obtained an occupancy certificate. Authorities issued a Section 56 fine for noncompliance.

Ward 60 councillor Sihle Nguse highlighted that many students, especially those from rural areas, unknowingly enrol in unregistered colleges.

“The success of this campaign relies on collaboration between law enforcement, educators and parents. Regular inspections and enforcement efforts will help ensure compliance,” he said.

Students are urged to verify an institution’s legitimacy via the DHET website or by calling the toll-free number 0800 87 22 22.

