‘Ons is gatvol’ – Parents close Pretoria school amid allegations of sexual assault

Concerned parents from Eersterust in Pretoria have refused to allow the Fred Magardie Primary School to reopen after allegations of sexual assault fell on deaf ears.

Yesterday, parents blocked the school entrance with a car, gathering outside the gate. Last week, they closed the school after their plea to the department of education about the allegations was ignored.

“Ons is gatvol,” the parents chanted as Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona arrived at the school to speak to them.

“We want to call upon parents to work with us,” Mabona said. “Disrupting schooling will not assist us because the pupils are losing a lot of curriculums in the foundation phase.”

“You have a spirit of lies in you; we rebuke you,” an angry parent said.

‘The teachers beating our children’

Veronica Marian, a parent, said their children felt unsafe at school.

“For a while our children came home each day, saying they felt unsafe at school. There are allegations of sexual abuse, rape and the teachers beating our children,” she said.

Marian said the pupils’ books were empty because no education was taking place, due to the irregular appointment of teachers. The parents handed over a memorandum to the department of education in August about their concerns but nothing had happened.

Tshwane South district director Paula Galego said: “The issue of sexual assault and bullying: we have received reports and have commissioned our labour relations unit to do a full investigation up until 2019.”

They would also check every teacher employed at the school to see if they had the necessary qualifications, she said. The parents said the school would remain closed.

