Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
13 Sep 2022
5:10 am
Education

‘Ons is gatvol’ – Parents close Pretoria school amid allegations of sexual assault

Marizka Coetzer

Veronica Marian, a parent, said their children felt unsafe at school.

'Ons is gatvol' - Parents close Pretoria school amid allegations of sexual assault
Picture: iStock
Concerned parents from Eersterust in Pretoria have refused to allow the Fred Magardie Primary School to reopen after allegations of sexual assault fell on deaf ears. Yesterday, parents blocked the school entrance with a car, gathering outside the gate. Last week, they closed the school after their plea to the department of education about the allegations was ignored. “Ons is gatvol,” the parents chanted as Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona arrived at the school to speak to them. “We want to call upon parents to work with us,” Mabona said. “Disrupting schooling will not assist us because the...

Read more on these topics