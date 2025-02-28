Over 500 school bullying cases reported so far in 2025

School bullying continues to be a significant concern in South Africa, with Limpopo recording the most cases.

In the first few weeks of the 2025 academic year, more than 500 cases of bullying have already been reported in schools across South Africa, with Limpopo emerging as the province with the highest number of incidents.

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), a total of 548 bullying cases were reported across all provinces, with Limpopo leading with a staggering 305 cases.

The Free State reported just one case and the Western Cape 11.

Government’s efforts to combat bullying

The alarming rise in bullying cases has prompted calls for stronger intervention from various stakeholders, including educators and parents.

The EFF raised this issue in parliament, asking Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube about the measures in place to address bullying.

In response, Gwarube outlined several initiatives aimed at reducing bullying in schools.

The DBE pointed to the National School Safety Framework (NSSF), a strategy for managing all forms of violence in schools, including bullying.

“The NSSF empowers schools to identify and manage all safety threats and establish school safety committees with stakeholders like teachers and police officers,” the minister said.

The department also partnered with the South African Police Service (Saps) to conduct awareness campaigns in schools.

Support for victims

Addressing the mental and emotional toll of bullying, clinical psychologist Cayley Woods emphasised the long-term effects on victims.

“Bullying has significant and lasting effects on an individual’s mental, emotional, and academic well-being. Victims often experience anxiety, depression, and social withdrawal,” Woods explained.

“This can impact their ability to form healthy relationships and succeed in school.”

Woods further highlighted the importance of providing support to all involved.

“It is crucial that we provide support not only for the victims but also for bystanders and bullies themselves,” she added, noting that bullies often need help as well, as their behaviour may stem from unresolved emotional issues.

Confidential reporting systems

One of the challenges in addressing bullying is that many victims are reluctant to report incidents due to fear of retaliation.

“A concerning trend among those who have been bullied is the reluctance to report incidents due to fear of retaliation or the belief that nothing will change,” Woods said.

The DBE is working to implement systems that encourage students to report bullying without fear of retribution.

Woods suggested that schools could benefit from confidential reporting systems, which would allow students to report bullying incidents safely.

“Providing a safe way for children to report bullying and access help is essential in creating a supportive school environment,” Woods concluded.

Ongoing efforts

Despite the challenges, the DBE continues to enhance its programmes aimed at reducing bullying.

The department has also introduced online safety initiatives to tackle the growing issue of cyberbullying, which extends beyond the school gates.

With ongoing collaboration between the DBE, Saps, and other stakeholders, there is hope that bullying in schools will decrease in the coming months.

