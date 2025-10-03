Sadtu, education dept slammed over GBV inaction

Experts slam Sadtu and the education department for failing to act against a teacher accused of repeated gender-based violence.

Gender-based violence (GBV) experts and education specialists are lambasting the authorities for not taking action against a Mpumalanga teacher accused of assaulting a female teacher.

A male teacher and a senior official of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), was arrested in Bethal in April for allegedly assaulting and injuring his girlfriend, neither of whom are named for legal reasons, on multiple occasions.

After being released on bail on 23 June, the man continued in his job as the department of education and Sadtu did not take any action against him despite the serious allegations of GBV.

Experts blast Sadtu and education officials for ignoring GBV allegations

Yesterday, Brenda MadumisePajibo, director of the feminist organisation Wise4Afrika, slammed the union and the department for not taking action against the teacher.

“The Congress of SA Trade Unions and its affiliates are a disgrace. They have failed many victims of sexual assault and harassment within their ranks. They play politics with the lives of their members, specifically women.

ALSO READ: ‘Many victims do not fight or flee but freeze’: ConCourt heards arguments on consent

“They advocated for the government to ratify the International Labour Organisation C190 Violence and Harassment Convention, despite their inaction in this matter and closing of ranks.

“It recognises the right of everyone to work free from violence and harassment, including GBV and harassment, and recognising that violence and harassment in the workplace constitute a human rights violation or abuse, and that it is a threat to equal opportunities and is unacceptable.

“They fail spectacularly to live up to this convention.”

Dept required to suspend teacher

Education specialist Hendrick Makaneta said the department is required by law to initiate internal disciplinary proceedings and suspend the teacher.

“Sadtu also has a duty to protect all its members equally and not just the accused teacher. It appears that the union is providing most support to the accused since he is a leader within the union, to the exclusion of the victim, and that is a cause for great concern,” said Makaneta.

ALSO READ: Thembekile Letlape murder: Pastry Princess’ killer avoids life sentence

“Allegations of GBV should be taken very seriously by authorities and unions. We also urge the union and the department to reflect on the delays in their response and to take stronger internal disciplinary measures in future cases.

“GBV has no place in our society, especially not in spaces of learning where teachers are meant to be role models.”

Walter Hlaise, Sadtu leader in Mpumalanga, defended [the accused man], saying he was innocent until proven guilty. “[The man] has been reassigned to work far from Bethal, where the incident happened. Once the case is finalised, the union shall take appropriate steps.”

Innocent until proven guilty – Sadtu

The DA in Mpumalanga said it would write to the portfolio committee on education requesting the department of education, including MEC Lindi Masina, appear before it to explain why they are failing to act against the teacher.

“On 13 June, while [the man] was still in custody, the DA wrote a letter to Sadtu and the department asking them to act against him as a way of showing they are committed to the national fight against GBV,” said Annerie Weber, a DA provincial legislature member and party spokesperson on education.

ALSO READ: How to justify a R3m New York ‘joyride’: Social development department tries to explain costly trip

Weber said since the pair were both teachers and members of Sadtu, the two entities should have conducted internal investigations and suspended the man until his court case was resolved.

Provincial education spokesperson Gerald Sambo did not respond to questions.

GBV activist Lisa Vetten said the first pillar of SA’s National Strategic Plan (NSP) on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide deals with accountability, leadership and coordination.

National Strategic Plan on GBVF

“This bold leadership needs to find expression in the vetting of all public servants; swift action against public servants, political, religious and traditional leaders; strong action and messaging by political leaders on a zero-tolerance approach to GBVF and the state addressing impunity.

“The handling of this matter disregards the NSP that both the government and the unions contributed to developing civil society. The case is a clear example of why the response to GBV is ineffective. Those tasked with implementing the NSP must take action when GBV occurs.”

NOW READ: University student injured while jumping from building after girlfriend stabbed to death