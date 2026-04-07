Schools reopen: Pupils return for second term with short breaks expected

Despite the second term's heavy academic load, pupils will have a few chances to catch their breath in the coming weeks.

Pupils across South Africa are set to return to school on Wednesday, 8 April 2026, as the second term officially gets underway following the short Easter break.

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE) school calendar, public schools closed on Friday, 27 March, marking the end of the first term and giving pupils just over a week to rest before resuming their studies.

Back to school after Easter

The break coincided with the Easter holidays, one of the most widely observed periods in the country. This year, Good Friday fell on 3 April, followed by Easter Sunday on 5 April and Family Day on Monday, 6 April.

Although brief, the holiday gave pupils a chance to recharge before a demanding term.

On Tuesday, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) wished all schools a productive and successful start to the second term.

“GDE reminds all learners, educators, school management teams, support staff, SGB members, parents, and education stakeholders that public schools will reopen on Wednesday, 8 April 2026,” noted the department on social media.

Short breaks early in the term

While the second term is known for its heavy academic load, pupils will get a few opportunities to catch their breath in the coming weeks.

Schools take a break again on Friday, 24 April 2026, and reopen on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, creating a long weekend. Pupils will then attend classes for only three days before another public holiday on Friday, 1 May.

The second term will continue until 26 June 2026.

Parents and pupils are urged to prepare for a busy period as academic activities intensify.

2026 school calendar

Here’s the 2026 school calendar to help parents stay ahead.

FIRST TERM:

Schools start: 14 January 2026

Schools close: 27 March 2026

School holidays: 28 March to 7 April 2026

SECOND TERM:

Schools start: 8 April 2026

Schools close: 26 June 2026

Public holidays: Freedom Day (27 April 2026), Workers’ Day (1 May 2026), Youth Day (16 June 2026)

Special school holidays: 15 June 2026

School holidays: 27 June to 20 July 2026

THIRD TERM:

School start: 21 July 2026

School closes: 23 September 2026

Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 and 10 August 2026)

School holidays: 24 September to 05 October 2026

FOURTH TERM: