Molefe Seeletsa
Digital Journalist
11 minute read
1 Feb 2023
5:21 am
Education

Online school leaves parents, students in limbo over outstanding marks

Molefe Seeletsa

Pupils from SEAT Academy are unable to continue studying as their academic record is incomplete.

Umalusi / matric results
Picture: iStock
An online school has left parents and students frustrated - and in limbo - after a complete record of their 2022 report cards is yet to be released. SEAT Academy, which is registered with the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI) as a distance learning centre for Grade 10 to 12, has come under fire from parents due to missing marks on their children’s reports and has, in turn, negatively affected a number of students’ academic performance. This also means that some of the Grade 12 pupils from 2022 are now unable to continue studying at a tertiary institution as...

Read more on these topics