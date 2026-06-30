Fear, frustration and silence: Parents demand action over alleged corporal punishment at Gauteng school

The department says it had previously received a complaint but faced challenges in pursuing disciplinary processes.

Parents of pupils at Michael Rua Primary School say their children are living in fear amid allegations of ongoing corporal punishment, while teachers also allege they have been intimidated in what they describe as a hostile and unsafe environment.

Speaking to The Citizen, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed it is aware of the allegations and says it has launched an investigation, but parents say they have been raising concerns for some time without seeing meaningful intervention.

Parents say pupils are afraid

The Citizen has seen complaints submitted by concerned parents alleging that pupils have been subjected to corporal punishment and intimidation at the school. Parents also claimed that a formal complaint was previously submitted to the school’s Institutional Development Support Official (IDSO), but no assessment or intervention followed.

They further alleged that some pupils had been threatened into remaining silent about incidents of abuse.

One parent said the alleged conduct had fundamentally changed how children viewed school.

“The behaviour has had a negative impact on many learners. Instead of feeling safe and supported at school, some children are fearful and anxious.”

The parent said intimidation and corporal punishment could leave children withdrawn, damage their confidence and negatively affect both their emotional well-being and academic performance.

Another parent said their children no longer looked forward to attending school.

“Instead of looking forward to school, they are afraid and anxious because they fear being beaten or humiliated.”

The parent added, “No child should have to learn in an environment where they are afraid of being physically punished. We are tired, and enough is enough now.”

Another concerned parent said repeated attempts to seek help had yielded little progress.

“I went to the school many times, and I even talked to the social worker who is working at the school, but she didn’t help me.”

Teachers describe culture of fear

Teachers who spoke to The Citizen also described what they alleged was a culture of intimidation affecting both staff and pupils.

One teacher claimed pupils were once instructed to remain standing in the rain during assembly while the principal addressed them.

“There was an incident where learners were told to stand in the rain… When learners ran to their classes, the principal called them back, and they were told to stand in the rain because she was not done talking. Others were beaten.”

The teacher further alleged that they witnessed pupils being slapped.

“I always see her slap learners around me.”

According to the teacher, staff members had previously raised concerns directly with the principal about alleged corporal punishment and the treatment of teachers.

“We once held a meeting discussing the situation of corporal punishment of learners and the ill treatment of educators by the principal.”

The teacher claimed the principal dismissed their concerns, allegedly telling staff that they “can not do anything to her” because she knew the law and they needed to follow protocol.

The teacher further alleged that pupils were disciplined using “sticks, pinching and slapping”.

“The principal once pinched a learner in my class… the parent later told me that the principal apologised.”

The teacher also claimed educators felt unable to report concerns.

“There are no channels because even if you report that nothing is being done. Everyone is scared.”

The educator further alleged that teachers were routinely shouted at during staff meetings.

“It is hard to do your work wholeheartedly when you are treated like a child.”

Department launches investigation

The GDE confirmed it was investigating the allegations.

“The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) is aware of the said incident. We have launched necessary investigations, and the outcomes thereof will determine action to be taken.”

The department said allegations that pupils were threatened into remaining silent would be treated as “a serious violation of learners’ rights and professional misconduct”.

“Any attempt by an educator or staff member to discourage reporting, intimidate witnesses or obstruct investigations may constitute misconduct and may result in disciplinary action.”

The department said pupils have a constitutional right to dignity, safety and protection from abuse and that statements are obtained confidentially while psychosocial support is made available during investigations.

Witnesses needed for disciplinary action

The department said it had previously received a complaint but faced challenges in pursuing disciplinary processes.

“In the current matter, we received a complaint, but the parents were not prepared to have themselves and their children identified or to give evidence in a disciplinary hearing. We do not have a case if we do not have witnesses.”

The GDE reiterated that corporal punishment is prohibited in all South African schools and that allegations trigger investigations, which may include collecting written statements, interviewing staff, providing support to affected pupils, referring criminal matters to the South African Police Service, and instituting disciplinary proceedings where appropriate.

Should the allegations be substantiated, sanctions could range from written warnings to dismissal, referral to the South African Council for Educators for professional misconduct proceedings, and criminal prosecution where assault or intimidation is established.

The department said it remained committed to ensuring that every pupil could “learn free from fear, abuse, intimidation or violence.”