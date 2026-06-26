Term 2 school reports to be issued soon

GDE announces that technical glitches have been fixed.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has announced that the South African School Administration and Management System (SA-SAMS) has officially been restored.

It follows an earlier interruption to the SA-SAMS system that affected access to learner administration records, delaying the printing and issuing of report cards in some public schools.

SA-SAMS is a national system administered by the Department of Basic Education, and provincial departments rely on its operational stability to support critical learner administration functions.

System restoration

The GDE has confirmed that schools are able to access the SA-SAMS and proceed with the printing, verification, and issuing of learner report cards.

MEC Lebogang Maile welcomed the restoration of the system and thanked learners, parents, and all staff members for their patience and understanding during the disruption.

“The restoration of SA-SAMS means schools can now continue with the important administrative work of finalising and issuing report cards without further interruption,” said Maile

Communications

The department has sent out the necessary communication to schools that have been impacted, so that they can resume the processing of report cards and ensure that all learners receive them as soon as possible.

“School principals and administrative staff are working to clear the backlog and normalise reporting processes,” Maile noted.