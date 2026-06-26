Education

Home » News » South Africa » Education

Term 2 school reports to be issued soon

Picture of Caslian Scott

By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

2 minute read

26 June 2026

01:38 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

GDE announces that technical glitches have been fixed.

GDE, DBE, report cards, learners, teachers, parents, report card issuing, sa-sams, technical difficulties, restoration

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has announced that the South African School Administration and Management System (SA-SAMS) has officially been restored.

It follows an earlier interruption to the SA-SAMS system that affected access to learner administration records, delaying the printing and issuing of report cards in some public schools.

SA-SAMS is a national system administered by the Department of Basic Education, and provincial departments rely on its operational stability to support critical learner administration functions.

System restoration

The GDE has confirmed that schools are able to access the SA-SAMS and proceed with the printing, verification, and issuing of learner report cards.

MEC Lebogang Maile welcomed the restoration of the system and thanked learners, parents, and all staff members for their patience and understanding during the disruption.

“The restoration of SA-SAMS means schools can now continue with the important administrative work of finalising and issuing report cards without further interruption,” said Maile

Communications

The department has sent out the necessary communication to schools that have been impacted, so that they can resume the processing of report cards and ensure that all learners receive them as soon as possible.

“School principals and administrative staff are working to clear the backlog and normalise reporting processes,” Maile noted.

Read more on these topics

Department of Education education education department Gauteng Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) learners parents report

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Illegal mining puts Joburg’s M2 highway at risk of collapse
News Every person must be here lawfully, Ramaphosa says as security forces on alert ahead of 30 June
South Africa South Africa rebukes US envoy, reaffirms non‑aligned foreign policy
Courts Cat Matlala turns state witness after guilty plea in Saps-Medicare24 tender saga
Phakaaathi Brilliant Bafana surge into World Cup last 32

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News