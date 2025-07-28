Nsfas backs new higher education leadership, reaffirms support for sector transformation

Nsfas reiterated its central role in the national project to transform higher education through inclusive policy and funding reform.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has pledged its full support for newly appointed Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela, and Deputy Minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Nsfas reaffirmed its commitment to transforming South Africa’s higher education sector.

The Nsfas board congratulated both leaders following their appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, describing the move as an opportunity to drive innovation and improve access to quality education for students across the country.

“The board is confident that Minister Manamela’s leadership will inspire ongoing progress and innovation within the sector, thereby promoting greater access and success for South Africa’s students,” Nsfas said in a statement.

Confidence in new leadership

Manamela, who previously served as deputy minister in the same department during the sixth administration, replaces Dr Nobuhle Nkabane.

Dube-Ncube, a seasoned public servant and former KwaZulu-Natal premier, was appointed in terms of section 93(b) of the constitution.

Nsfas lauded the experience both bring to the ministry, particularly Dube-Ncube’s track record in governance.

“Her unwavering dedication will undoubtedly enhance the ministry’s efforts to support learners and institutions nationwide,” the board stated.

The swearing-in ceremony for the two leaders took place at Tuynhuys in Cape Town, officiated by President Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

ALSO READ: Five things you need to know about the new higher education minister Buti Manamela

Pushing forward with innovation and inclusion

Nsfas reiterated its central role in the national project to transform higher education through inclusive policy and funding reform.

“Nsfas remains dedicated to supporting the ministry’s vision and government’s vision of transforming higher education through innovative funding solutions and inclusive policies,” it said.

The scheme said it looks forward to working closely with both Manamela and Dube-Ncube.

“We look forward to collaborating with the minister to advance accessible, high-quality higher education for all South Africans.”

The board’s remarks come at a time when the funding model and operations of Nsfas are under scrutiny, making its alignment with the new leadership critical for rebuilding trust and improving delivery.

NOW READ: Ramaphosa fires Nobuhle Nkabane, appoints new higher education minister