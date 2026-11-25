Public schools across South Africa will end in the second week of December

The 2026 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations are drawing to a close, with matriculants officially wrapping up their final papers on Wednesday, 25 November.

The final examination is Music Paper 2, while candidates who write Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology (IT) will have to rewrite their Paper 1 practical examinations on Thursday, 26 November 2026, bringing the examination season to an end.

With the matric examination period almost over, attention now turns to the end of the academic year and the start of the December school holidays.

According to the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) 2026 school calendar, public schools across South Africa will end in the second week of December, marking the end of the school year for millions of pupils.

When do schools close for 2026?

The DBE’s 2026 school calendar confirms that Wednesday, 9 December, is the final day of the academic year for public schools.

Pupils will then begin their December holidays, giving them an opportunity to rest after a busy academic year before preparing for the next grade in 2027.

The school closure also comes ahead of the festive season, which includes several public holidays in December.

December 2026 public holidays

South Africa has three public holidays in December 2026, including Christmas Day and the Day of Goodwill.

These are:

Wednesday, 16 December: Day of Reconciliation.

Friday, 25 December: Christmas Day.

Saturday, 26 December: Day of Goodwill.

The holidays provide additional opportunities for families to spend time together during the festive season.

Here is the 2027 school calendar

Although pupils will enjoy several weeks away from the classroom, the December holidays will eventually come to an end.

According to the DBE’s 2027 school calendar, public schools will reopen on Wednesday, 13 January 2027.

Here’s the proposed 2027 school calendar to help parents stay ahead of the game.

FIRST TERM:

Schools start: 13 January 2027;

Schools close: 19 March 2027;

School holidays: 23 March to 5 April 2027.

SECOND TERM:

Schools start: 6 April 2027;

Schools close: 25 June 2027;

Public holidays: Freedom Day (27 April 2027), Workers’ Day (1 May 2027), Youth Day (16 June 2027);

Special school holidays: 26 April 2027;

School holidays: 28 June to 19 July 2027.

THIRD TERM:

School start: 20 July 2027;

School closes: 1 October 2027;

Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 August 2027), Heritage Day (24 September 2027);

School holidays: 4 October to 8 October 2027.

FOURTH TERM: