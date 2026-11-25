British grime star Skepta will join Olivia Dean at Milk + Cookies Festival South Africa in January 2027, with organisers also launching a search for emerging local talent.

British grime heavyweight Skepta is the latest international act confirmed for the third edition of Milk + Cookies Festival South Africa. He joins Grammy Award-winning singer Olivia Dean on the January 2027 line-up.

The announcement comes a month after organisers confirmed Dean as the festival’s headliner. South African artists Elaine, Zee Nxumalo, Chelsea Sloan and Jade T will also entertain crowds at the events.

The festival will take place at Sandringham Farm in Cape Town on 29 January and the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec on 31 January 2027.

Skepta’s return to South Africa follows the 6 November release of The Fork and Knife, his first full-length solo album in seven years.

British grime star Skepta will join Olivia Dean at Milk + Cookies Festival South Africa in January 2027. Organisers have also launched a search for emerging local talent. Picture: Supplied

His inclusion further illustrates the festival’s genre-fluid approach to its line-up. Electronic music producer Kaytranada is also set to kick off the wider Milk + Cookies Music Week programme in December.

“We promised South Africa there was more coming. Between Kaytranada kicking off Music Week, Olivia Dean headlining the festival, and now Skepta joining the bill, we truly hope fans are starting to see the full picture for this season,” said Chase Freeman, chief marketing officer at Milk + Cookies.

Emerging South African artists could share the stage with Skepta and Olivia Dean

Organisers have also announced an open artist search that will see four emerging South African artists added to the 2027 festival line-up.

One musician (singer or rapper) and one DJ from each city will be selected based on talent, originality, stage presence and suitability for the festival.

“There is so much talent across Cape Town and Johannesburg, and we want to give emerging artists a real shot on the same 2027 stage as Olivia Dean and Skepta,” said Milk + Cookies co-founder Kevin Reese.

British singer Olivia Dean performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2026 at the Co-op Live arena, in Manchester on 28 February 2026. Picture: Adrian Dennis / AFP

To enter, aspiring performers must:

Post a 30- to 60-second performance clip on social media.

Tag Milk + Cookies and use the hashtags #MilkCookiesArtistSearch and #MilkCookiesFest.

Include their artist name, city and category (musician or DJ) in the caption.

Entries close on Friday, 4 December 2026.

Black Friday ticket specials

Festivalgoers looking to save on tickets can also take advantage of limited Black Friday offers for both cities from Friday, 27 November, until Tuesday, 1 December.

A one-hour flash sale will take place between 8pm and 9pm on Black Friday.

Fans can register via Howler until 11.59pm on Thursday, 26 November, to receive direct purchase links and flash sale alerts.

More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.