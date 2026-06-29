Winter break warning: Gauteng parents urged to protect children

The department says protecting children extends beyond parents alone.

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety (GDCS) and the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) have urged parents, guardians and caregivers to prioritise children’s safety during the winter school holidays, warning that pupils face increased risks while spending more time away from school.

Public schools in Gauteng closed on Friday, 26 June, and will reopen on Tuesday, 21 July.

The departments said children are expected to spend more time outdoors, travelling, visiting family and friends or taking part in recreational activities during the break, making adult supervision and vigilance essential.

Keep children safe

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the departments called on parents and caregivers to “remain vigilant and take practical measures to ensure that their children are protected and safe throughout the entirety of these holidays”.

They advised parents to supervise children at all times and ensure they know where they are.

The departments also encouraged parents to teach children their home address, their parents’ full names and their cellphone numbers by heart in case of an emergency.

Children should be kept within sight or under the supervision of a trusted adult, while parents should also educate them about road safety and the importance of using designated pedestrian crossings.

GDE further warned parents to prevent children from playing near busy roads, rivers, dams, construction sites and abandoned buildings, where the risk of injury may be greater.

Parents were also encouraged to monitor children’s online activities and educate them about “the dangers of interacting with strangers on social media and other platforms”.

The departments recommended enrolling children in safe, structured recreational, educational and sporting activities during the holiday period.

Community has a role to play

The departments emphasised that while school holidays offer children the opportunity to rest from their educational routines and spend time with loved ones, they can also increase their vulnerability.

“It is during this period where, in some instances, children are exposed to vulnerability and it is, therefore, important that community members play an active role in safeguarding children,” the statement read.

The departments said protecting children extends beyond parents alone.

“We remain of the firm belief that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ and, accordingly, the safety of all Gauteng’s children is the responsibility of all members of the community – from parents, teachers, police officers, street vendors to community patrollers, to mention a few.”

Residents were urged to report child abuse, neglect, exploitation, cases of missing children or criminal activity to their nearest police station, while also supporting community safety initiatives during the holiday period.

The departments wished pupils, teachers and parents “a safe and enjoyable school holiday”.