Move over Kim Kardashian: Inside Geri Halliwell’s glam F1 WAG era with hubby Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell's life beyond Spice Girls fame continues fascinating fans worldwide.

In F1 circles, Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Lewis Hamilton is the trend. However, there’s an iconic F1 wife who’s reinvented herself and forged her own path to solo success.

With rumours swirling about a possible Spice Girls reunion, many fans have been asking the same question. They want to know: where exactly is Ginger Spice, Geri Halliwell?

The buzz only intensified this year when the Spice Girls’ official Instagram posted a throwback photo of the group with the caption, ‘Stay tuned… big things coming soon!’

In a recent interview, Mel B hinted that discussions are ongoing for a special reunion event. Meanwhile, Geri herself posted a nostalgic message on social media celebrating the band’s legacy, leaving fans hopeful for an upcoming announcement.

(L-R) Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing, David Beckham, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Geri Horner pose for a photo in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on 8 May 2022 in Miami, Florida. Picture: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

While the world waits to see whether the iconic girl group will reunite on stage, Halliwell has quietly built an entirely new chapter away from pop superstardom.

In many ways, the singer has traded stadium tours for the high-octane world of Formula One, becoming one of the sport’s most recognisable wives.

(L-R) Neill Blomkamp, Maximilian Mundt, Geri Halliwell, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe and Asad Qizilbash attend the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Photo Call on 26 May 2023 in Cannes, France. Picture Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Geri Halliwell has mastered the art of reinvention

The former Spice Girls star has been married to Christian Horner for more than a decade. This has cemented her place among Formula One’s most famous power couples.

Christian Horner and Geri Horner attend the “No Time To Die” World Premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on 28 September 2021 in London, England. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Horner, who spent 20 years at the helm of Red Bull Racing, was one of the most influential figures in motorsport. This was before departing the team in July 2025.

Their love story began long before Halliwell became a fixture in the Formula One paddock. The pair first met at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2009. At that time, Geri attended as a guest of former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone.

Although sparks did not immediately fly, the two remained friends for several years. They officially began a relationship in early 2014.

What followed was a whirlwind romance that captivated fans on both sides of the entertainment and sporting worlds.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in Bedfordshire, England, on May 15, 2015. Celebrity guests and close family were in attendance.

Geri Horner attends the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on 13 March 2023 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 56 countries, having been joined by Gabon and Togo in 2022, with a combined population of 2.5 billion people, of which over 60% are under 30 years old. Picture by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Over the years, Halliwell has become synonymous with race day glamour. She regularly appears alongside Horner at Grands Prix around the world.

Dressed in elegant designer ensembles and often celebrating Red Bull victories trackside, she quickly evolved into Formula One royalty.

At the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, Geri was spotted playfully joking with drivers on the grid and handing out homemade good luck charms to the Red Bull team. This created a buzz among fans and pit crew alike.

On another occasion, after a tense race in Silverstone, she was seen leading an impromptu champagne toast with the Red Bull mechanics. This showed that her infectious energy extends far beyond the VIP lounges and into the heart of the paddock.

Yet Halliwell’s life extends far beyond being an F1 wife.

A mother and author of children’s books

Geri Halliwell attends the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on 27 May 2023 in Cannes, France. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Together, she and Horner have created a blended family.

The couple share son Montague, affectionately known as Monty, who was born in 2017. Halliwell is also mother to daughter Bluebell Madonna, while Horner has daughter Olivia from a previous relationship.

The family divides its time between sprawling country estates in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire. Their primary residence is a restored farm mansion reportedly worth millions. It offers a picturesque rural lifestyle complete with animals, expansive grounds and luxury amenities.

Reports have also suggested the pair are eyeing an even grander historic estate complete with its own horse racing track.

Professionally, Halliwell has successfully reinvented herself yet again. The singer is now a bestselling author, enjoying success with her young adult book series, Rosie Frost.

Picture: Instagram

She also serves as an ambassador for the Royal Commonwealth Society. In addition, she regularly participates in high-profile charitable engagements and public readings.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Geri Halliwell meet children during a visit to Maindee Primary School on 26 June 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has launched Homeward, a five-year programme delivered by the Royal Foundation, which will aim to demonstrate the possibility of ending homelessness. He is currently on a 2-day tour of the United Kingdom, visiting charities working to prevent homelessness in England, Scotland and Wales. Picture: innbarr Webster/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Horner has entered a new phase following his departure from Red Bull.

The motorsport veteran has joined private equity firm Oakley Capital as an adviser. He is reportedly exploring investment opportunities that could eventually see him return to Formula One in a leadership capacity.

As speculation around a Spice Girls reunion continues to intensify, one thing is clear. Geri Halliwell has effortlessly transitioned from pop icon to author, philanthropist and one of Formula One’s most glamorous and influential wives.