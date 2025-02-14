Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi joins Power FM as talkshow host [VIDEO]

South Africa

Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi joins Power FM as talkshow host

14 Feb 2025

Former EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Picture Neil McCartney

Former EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has taken up a new position as a radio host for mainstream station Power FM.

Ndlozi will host the Power Talk show from 3 March 2025

The former EFF MP said he accepted Power FM boss Given Mkhari’s proposal to join the station as the host of the show on Friday.

Radio host

Ndlozi said he is ready to accept the challenge to host the show.

“Radio, more than other mediums, presents the listener’s voice, capacity on the spot. It is driven by that interaction. I am looking forward to that, but also to stage the intellectual resources that help our people to live their lives better, whether it be in community development, in business, in the classroom as well as artists, but also political policymaking.”

Watch: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi speaks about joining Power FM

EFF resignation

Ndlozi resigned from the EFF last week, saying he has shifted his focus away from politics “after months of introspection”.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ndlozi says SA’s experienced politicians should return – here’s who he wants back

“I have taken a decision to step away completely from party politics. I’m leaving party politics. I think I have made my contribution in that space. We don’t live in a one-party state. We are not in the camps, we are not a band. Politics is a free activity in South Africa. And party politics are not a monopoly on making social contributions. I think after this episode, I’ve taken a decision to leave all party politics and contribute, in the first instance, to the academy.”

His resignation comes after months of speculation about his future with the EFF following his suspension from the party.

Leadership exodus at EFF

Ndlozi said his suspension from the EFF was unconventional and did not follow the party’s constitution.

He added that the disagreement about his views on Jacob Zuma’s MK party led to his demise, which coincided with the departure of then deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

Julius Malema’s party has been hit with a leadership exodus, with big names, including Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu, crossing over to Zuma’s MK party. More departures are rumoured to be in the works.

On Thursday, during the Podcast & Chill YouTube show with MacG Ndlozi said he believed South Africa should have held onto experienced politicians, such as former Foreign Affairs Minister Naledi Pandor, who still have a lot to contribute.

NOW READ: ‘I’m not an informant’: Ndlozi confirms he was suspended by EFF, denies betrayal claims

.

