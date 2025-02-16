Ndlozi ‘consulted’ with former ANC presidents before quitting EFF

Ndlozi quit Julius Malema’s red berets early this week following months of disputes with the party's leadership.

Former EFF spokesperson and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi consulted with former ANC Presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe before quitting the EFF.

Ndlozi, who quit Julius Malema’s red berets early this week following months of disputes with the party’s leadership, decided to step away from politics and enter the media space.

He has taken up a new position as a radio host for mainstream station Power FM.

Consulting ANC leaders

While Ndlozi refused to confirm who he consulted with, sources revealed that among those he approached were Mbeki and Motlanthe, whom he met with separately a week ago, according to City Press.

After the EFF had “put him on ice” without a hearing date following allegations of disloyalty, Ndlozi said he started consulting with former and current ANC leaders for advice. He also spoke to religious leaders.

Ndlozi said he was grateful that none of the leaders told him what to do.

“The consensus from the people I consulted was that I handled the issue well because I never allowed it to be personal, even though, to them, it looked like that.”

Joining the ANC?

Last month, The Citizen reported that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula would not be shocked if the party persuaded Ndlozi to join the organisation.

Speculation over Ndlozi’s future in the EFF gained momentum after the party’s former deputy president Floyd Shivambu left for Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto WeSizwe party (MK)

Mbalula said it was only Ndlozi who could speak on the potential move, but he would not be surprised if the ANC was talking to Ndlozi.

“Mbuyiseni is not just a small boy in politics…If you are powerful, you are powerful, and you would think that someone like Ndlozi can just be kicked out. So there is nothing wrong with ANC members and everyone can talk to Mbuyiseni. In the end, it’s his choice.”

Ndlozi, who referred to the EFF as his political home, said there was no integrity in joining another party after being forced out of the organisation he had helped found.

EFF resignation

He resigned from the EFF last week, saying he has shifted his focus away from politics “after months of introspection”.

During an interview with MacG on his Podcast & Chill YouTube show, the former EFF MP spoke about his relationship with Malema after his suspension and vowed never to speak ill of the red berets leader.

Speculation began swirling that Ndlozi may have been suspended from the party as he had not attended key EFF meetings in the past and that EFF leadership had not been honest regarding Ndlozi’s continued silence.

“I spoke to him [Malema] on the 11th of November when they were handing out the suspension letter,” Ndlozi said

“I have refused the invite to make those political disagreements personal because it wouldn’t be difficult to do politics in terms of the other person. Progressive revolutions are a high calling that stem from a place of love,” he said.

‘Double agent’

Ndlozi was accused by the EFF leadership of being a disloyal double agent who had betrayed the movement.

The accusations came after he admitted that he knew Shivambu intended to jump ship and join Zuma’s MK Party last August. He said it was not his responsibility to tell them about Shivambu’s plans.

Ndlozi also discussed the complexities of political relationships and character tests, acknowledging that conflict and disagreements within political movements are inevitable.

The former EFF MP dismissed allegations that he had conspired against the party leadership. He revealed that he was suspended weeks before the EFF’s National People’s Assembly based on what he described as an unfounded intelligence report.

Ndlozi, a former Sasco and ANC Youth League member left the party to launch the EFF with Malema and Shivambu. He said the journey had been priceless and would forever cherish it.

Ndlozi said one of his proudest moments was making Parliament relevant to the public.

Radio host

On Friday, Ndlozi said he is ready to accept the challenge of hosting the talk show on Power FM.

“Radio, more than other mediums, presents the listener’s voice, capacity on the spot. It is driven by that interaction. I am looking forward to that, but also to stage the intellectual resources that help our people to live their lives better, whether it be in community development, in business, in the classroom as well as artists, but also political policymaking.”

Ndlozi said he was so passionate about civil society that he had considered going into schools to teach, conduct research, and engage with the youngsters there.

He said radio was the best medium to do that because it was premised on conversations. “I will be listening to ordinary people, to experts; just helping people navigate the barriers and the divisions.”

