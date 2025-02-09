‘I’m not an informant’: Ndlozi confirms he was suspended by EFF, denies betrayal claims

The former EFF MP also indicated that he won't join the MK party.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema with former party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and former deputy president Floyd Shivambu at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on 2 February 2019. Picture: Gallo Images / Simphiwe Nkwali

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has confirmed that his absence from the party’s national leadership elective conference in December was due to his suspension.

Ndlozi’s future within the EFF has been a topic of intense speculation after the party’s former deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, defected to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in August last year.

His absence from the EFF’s National People’s Assembly further fueled rumors.

Recently, EFF leader Julius Malema commented that he has “no personal relationship” with the former party spokesperson.

Ndlozi opens up about EFF suspension

While Ndlozi resigned as a Member of Parliament last month, he had remained silent about the events behind the scenes — until now.

In an interview snippet shared with SABC News, Ndlozi disclosed that a dispute over his suspension prevented him from attending the elective conference.

“I was suspended about six weeks before the conference,” he said.

The former EFF MP claimed the suspension was “unconventional,” arguing that it did not align with the party’s code of conduct or constitution.

He alleged that the party’s leadership accused him of working with the MK party, which has seen notable former EFF figures such as Dali Mpofu, Mzwanele Manyi, and former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane join the Jacob Zuma-led political formation.

“The suspension rested on two counts: on the one hand, the leadership said that it’s in possession of an intelligence report in which the claim that I’m part of the infiltration strategy by the MKP.

“[That] I’m working with the MKP [and] I’m planning to go to join them. I’m waiting for some opportune moment,” he explained.

Allegations of betrayal

Ndlozi confirmed that the second charge against him was based on claims that he knew about Shivambu’s plans to leave the EFF although he did not inform the party’s leadership.

“I was told to stay at home, seize my participation in Parliament and the rest of the activities of the EFF.”

According to the former EFF MP, he was assured that the allegations were being investigated and that he would have an opportunity to respond once the investigation concluded.

“At a later stage, the leadership argued that the report would only be ready after conference and the matter has been referred to the leadership after the conference.

“It seemed fair for me to wait to clear my name in relation to these allegations so that I don’t function with a dark cloud on my head or a gun on my face.”

Ndlozi denied the “dangerous” allegations against him.

“We can all agree these are very serious allegations that one had betrayed the revolution, had been disloyal, and that indeed, you are a double agent of some sort.”

Ndlozi rules out joining MK Party

Addressing speculation about his political future, Ndlozi dismissed any intention to join the MK party.

“I can state categorically now that I never planned to join the MKP [and] I still don’t. I never worked with anybody in the MKP in relation to some conspiracy about my departure.

“I think that whatever information they say they have was based largely on lies.”

Ndlozi further revealed that Shivambu had informed him about his decision to join the MK party.

“He did come to tell me of his consideration and indeed I did tell him that ‘look you would have to take the leadership into confidence’ and he did.

“The idea that I should have ran behind his back and informed other people or the leadership suggests that I’m an informant, a ghostly power [or] a wedge driver. I am none of those.

“It was Floyd’s decision. He had to communicate it. It was not my decision. It was his. He had to communicate it and he did.”

The full interview with Ndlozi is set to air on Monday.

