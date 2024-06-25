EFF wants new Mpumalanga MEC Cathy Dlamini recalled

Cathy Dlamini (Mayor of Mbombela at the time) during the 2013 AFCON Trophy Tour at Riverside Mall on December 08, 2012 in Nelspruit, South Africa Photo by Manus van Dyk / Gallo Images

Mpumalanga education MEC Cathy Dlamini has been accused of trying to influence the appointment of service providers – just three days after being appointed.

This allegation was made by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Mpumalanga leader Collen Sedibe, who said the EFF had full evidence to back up the claims.

The EFF recently released a statement claiming it was going to take legal action against Dlamini for the alleged interference.

“The EFF is highly disgusted and disappointed by the unbecoming conduct of the newly appointed MEC, Ms Catherine Dlamini, in [allegedly] interfering with the supply chain processes and appointment of service providers,” said Sedibe in a statement.

Whistle-blowers and tip-offs

“On Friday, 21 June, the department of education had its first management meeting with the MEC. The EFF received a tip-off that during the meeting, the MEC instructed the head of the department and other senior officials to cancel all the tenders that were appointed before she arrived.

“This happened three days after Dlamini occupied her new office… It must be stated on record that the EFF received a complaint from good authority and has a text message from one of the whistle-blowers, who is a senior official and sits in the departmental management meetings, complaining about the conduct of the MEC.

“The EFF is reliably informed that Dlamini [allegedly] also instructed one of the managers to reinstate a certain service provider, whose contract was terminated after it lapsed, which is against supply chain management processes.”

Sedibe said the EFF would write a letter to the premier to recall Dlamini with immediate effect.

He said the party would also write to the provincial office of the public protector to act on “this [allegedly] corrupt new MEC before it is too late, failing which the EFF will escalate the matter with other relevant authorities and open a case of corruption against the MEC in line with the Combustion of Fraud and Corruption Act, as entailed in the constitution”.

It is not the first time Dlamini has found herself in hot water for allegedly involving herself in tender procurement processes.

When she was Mbombela local municipality mayor, she was accused of interfering with the tender processes and appointments of service providers close to her.

She was accused of trying to manipulate the tender for the appointment of service providers for the provision of water tankers to one person, who was her driver, which resulted in the real owners of the water tankers being unpaid.

However, Mpumalanga department of education spokesperson Gerald Sambo denied the allegations.

“The MEC regrettably notes the media statement issued by the leader of the opposition party in the province.

“The MEC would have preferred a situation wherein the leader of the opposition party engaged her to corroborate the information, considering that we are in the era of misinformation and fake news.

Dlamini to ‘clarify the matter’

“Since her appointment on 18 June, she has been on a listening programme and has met with various stakeholders. The meeting with senior management is part of this programme.

“Departmental senior managers briefed the MEC on the progress of a range of departmental issues and challenges. The MEC accordingly advised for issues to be accelerated to enhance service delivery.

“There was not a stage in the meeting where an instruction as alleged was issued by the MEC. The MEC will seek an opportunity to clarify the matter.”

Sambo said Dlamini would refrain from making public statements on the allegations until she consults the premier.