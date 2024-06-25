Disgruntled members want ANC executive to step in

ANC members call on the NEC to intervene in forming a government of national unity, excluding the DA and involving black political parties.

ANC members say their patience is running thin because of the current impasse in the establishment of a government of national unity (GNU) and they believe their party’s national executive committee (NEC) should step in.

Some party members believe that the Democratic Alliance (DA) must be left out of the coalition completely and the ANC should explore an alternative that included forming the GNU among parties that had already signed the statement of intent for the GNU.

But there must be further invitation to other parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters and Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party to the combination.

Ideal if GNU comprised of mainly black political parties

An NEC member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it would be ideal if the GNU comprised mainly of black political parties, while the small white minority parties may also participate.

He said the DA should be left out so that it could return to parliament to play its role in the opposition benches.

ALSO READ: DA eyes 11 cabinet positions in GNU Cabinet

“That matter needs to be addressed by the NEC, the national general council and national conference. There is no opposition that can impose itself on us,” the insider said.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has vowed to still hold the ANC accountable to defend the workers right in the new government of national unity.

The federation, an ANC ally, asked the GNU to act quickly to stimulate the country’s economy and abandon the austerity measures that were a common feature in the sixth administration.

Cosatu should act quickly to stimulate the country’s economy

Cosatu general secretary Solly Phetoe said the multiparty government should move on this as soon as Cabinet was appointed.

The federation blamed the current economic stagnation on the austerity measures meant to cut cost through reducing public spending, including lower salary increases and stimulated service delivery.

ALSO READ: Cosatu not losing sleep over DA possibly taking up key economic Cabinet positions

“We also call on business to assist the new government by creating decent jobs and halting retrenchments, as the economy cannot afford to lose a single job,” Phetoe said.

The federation said it expected the ANC to recognise the election outcomes as a clear message from voters for the party to pull up its socks.

Holding ANC accountable

However, it vowed to continue to hold the ANC accountable and work closely with both allies – ANC and South African Communist Party – to rebuild voter confidence in the ANC and ensure it regains its majority again.

But the body reiterated its opposition to the presence of the DA in the GNU, saying it was “deeply opposed” to the party’s neoliberal policies.

The DA has a history of opposing all labour reforms seeking to improve the lives of workers.

ALSO READ: Will market optimism around SA’s GNU last?

“If the DA is to be part of the GNU, then it must abandon its anti-worker and anti-transformation agendas. We expect the ANC as the leader of the GNU to ensure that government is biased towards the working class, defends the hard-won rights of workers and accelerates the transformation agenda,” Phetoe said.