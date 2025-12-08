Eight-hour outages coming to these Joburg areas this week

The electricity outages will take place as City Power carries out maintenance across Joburg.

Several Johannesburg areas will experience a series of planned power outages this week.

According to City Power, this week’s outages will run across Johannesburg between 8 and 12 December 2025.

Each outage is expected to last approximately eight hours per day.

The utility said these outages are necessary to conduct critical maintenance on its electricity network.

Region B power outage

Numerous areas at the Houtkoppen Substation in Randburg’s region B were scheduled to have their power cut on Monday, 8 December.

The affected areas include:

Kya Sand

Jukskei Park

Chartwell

Olivedale

Hoogland

Witkoppen

Fourways

Johannesburg-North

Kya Sand Ext 6, 11, and 37

Needwood Ext. 4 and 5

Jukskei Park Ext. 1, 3, 5, and 6

Noordhang Ext. 3, 7, 29 and 45

Northriding Ext. 72, 78, and 79

Northwold Ext. 2, 15, 23, 28, 59, and 65

Bloubosrand Ext. 2, 3, 9, 11 and 12

These areas will experience the outage from 8am until 4pm.

Tuesday outages in Randburg

City Power announced a power interruption for Tuesday, 9 December.

This interruption will affect:

Praegville

Ruiterhof Ext. 2

The outage will run for eight hours from 9am to 5pm.

Wednesday outages in Lenasia and Randburg

On Wednesday, 10 December, two substations will undergo maintenance simultaneously.

In Lenasia, Region G, the Nirvana Substation will be shut down.

The following areas will be affected:

Trade Route Mall

Lenasia Extensions 1 through 13 (excluding 12)

Lenmed

Thembelihle

The eight-hour outage will run from 8am until 4pm.

On the same day, the Khanyisa Substation in Randburg, Region B, will see maintenance.

The areas below will also experience power cuts from 8am until 4pm:

Bryanston Extension 40

Bryanston

Lyme Park

Hurlingham Extension 5

The Randburg Substation in Region B will experience more outages on Wednesday, affecting only two areas.

This outage will run from 9am to 5pm, affecting the following areas:

Blairgowrie

Ferndale

Friday maintenance in Roodepoort

The last scheduled outage will occur on Friday, 12 December.

Multiple areas supplied by the Peter Road Substation in Roodepoort, Region C will be without power from 8am until 4pm.

The electricity interruption will affect a wide range of areas, including:

Kimbult,

Honeydew Grove,

Zonnehoeve,

Honey Park,

Zandspruit,

Laser Park,

Tres Jolie,

Strubensvallei,

Wilgeheuwel,

Little Falls,

Willowbrook,

Poortview,

Amorosa, and

Ruimsig, along with its various extensions.

City Power advisory to consumers

City Power reiterated that the maintenance forms part of its ongoing service improvement programme.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service,” City Power stated.

It stated the importance of treating all electricity supply points as active, even during scheduled outages.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” the utility warned.

All affected customers have been advised to make necessary arrangements for the duration of the power interruptions.

The utility noted that supply may be restored before the scheduled end time.

