Eskom load reduction: These Gauteng areas will be without power this week

Several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power outages during peak hours.

Eskom’s planned load reduction will continue across several parts of Gauteng this week. Multiple areas are expected to undergo scheduled power outages during this time.

Specific outage times and durations will vary by location, in line with Eskom’s official load-reduction schedule.

Residents and businesses are urged to prepare for interruptions that may last up to four hours in some areas and five hours in others.

Load reduction in affected areas

According to Eskom’s schedule, multiple regions across Gauteng will face power cuts during peak electricity demand hours.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Dobsonville, Naledi, Mapetla, Monise, Kudube and Chiawelo.

Other affected regions include Zuma, Rethabiseng, Langaville and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10 pm will impact regions including Kagiso, Khutsong, Tsakane, Protea South and surrounding areas.

Additional affected zones include Mabopane, Emdeni, Zola, Duduza, Vryburg and various extensions in surrounding regions.

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

This structure affords residents some predictability about when they might experience power outages.

This week’s scheduled areas include:

Jabulani

Moletsane

Tladi

Evaton

Stretford

Mabuya Park

Magagula Heights

Katlehong

Vooslorus

Zonkizizwe

Makapstand

Stinkwater

Winterveldt

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

