ANCYL challenges Buffalo City leadership over Mbalula endorsement and mayoral race

The ANCYL has challenged Buffalo City's ANC leadership over its endorsement of Fikile Mbalula and the mayoral candidate selection process.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the Dr WB Rubusana region of the Eastern Cape has launched a fresh challenge against the ANC’s regional leadership in Buffalo City, accusing it of prematurely endorsing secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for the party presidency.

The league also accused the Rubusana regional executive committee (REC) of unfairly favouring incumbent mayor Princess Faku in the contest to become the ANC’s mayoral candidate for the metro at the expense of other ANC candidates.

The league has written to the REC demanding an explanation after regional leaders publicly declared Mbalula as their preferred successor to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s national elective conference next year.

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This is seen as a ploy by Faku, who is ANC regional chair, to seek Mbalula’s backing before the mayoral candidates are officially announced.

ANCYL regional chair Loyiso Mkubelo said the pronouncement was inappropriate and undermined the ANC’s democratic processes, particularly because party headquarters had warned structures against engaging prematurely in succession debates.

According to Mkubelo, no individual leader or structure has the authority to commit ANC branches to a candidate without a formal mandate from party members.

“The ANC belongs to its membership. Its future leadership must emerge from democratic processes, not premature declarations by individuals speaking on behalf of the collective.

“The REC cannot demand discipline from the youth league while avoiding scrutiny of pronouncements made by its own leadership,” said Mkubelo.

The ANCYL said it raised its concerns directly with the REC, but received no official response.

The dispute extends beyond national succession politics.

The youth league has also accused the regional leadership of showing preferential treatment towards Faku.

She is one of four ANC nominees being considered for the party’s mayoral candidacy in Buffalo City, ahead of Wednesday’s local government elections.

In a letter to the REC, Mkubelo raised concern over the manner in which mayoral candidates were introduced, supported and deployed during the election campaign.