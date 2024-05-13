Cyril Ramaphosa gets good reception in Limpopo ahead of elections

Ramaphosa said the ANC is going to the elections with high hopes.

Limpopo has promised President Cyril Ramaphosa enough votes at the polls, and the ANC leader, in turn, promised them a decisive victory at the 29 May elections.

Ramaphosa was in the province on Saturday, and delivered a moving statement at the Siyanqoba Rally at the Malamulele Stadium in the Vhembe region.

There were loud cheers, songs, and dances as he ascended the stage. The delighted residents shouted his African name, Matamela, after he told them the ANC was going to the general election with its hopes high to win.

“I want to assure you. We go to this elections with great confidence. We will properly describe the origin of our confidence when we go to the national Siyanqoba Rally, where we will easily have more than 100 000 people gathered together,” he said.

“Comrades, this year we celebrate 30 years of our democracy and freedom. This is an important year to go to the seventh general elections. We go to these elections holding our hopes high. Some would have wanted the ANC to drop its head and go to the elections with shame or under a cloud.

“We want it to be known to all in the country that the ANC is going to this elections holding the banner of the ANC high, holding our heads high and knowing that the past 30 years, the ANC, working together with our people, changed South Africa,” said the president much to the delight of the residents, who called him “son of the soil”.

Speaking on the sidelines of the rally, Limpopo ANC Youth League chair, Tonny Rachoene, said victory was certain for the ANC. “We are a moving train. We have visited most, if not all, of our important traditional leaders.

“We visited most towns, townships, and villages, including far-flung farm settlements spreading the gospel truth. Our people are always on the ground, on the streets, in bus stops and taxi ranks,” he said.

“We have been to schools, churches and soccer tournaments across the province, telling our people to vote for the ANC.

“During the visits, we reminded them that the ANC is the only political party in the whole world to make life easy for them, that can change lives, that can bring back their faded confidence and that can make them smile again.”

Rachoene led the league in the province, visiting senior traditional leaders, where he gave them groceries and one bull each in a programme called “Magoshi Friday”.

“We believe this campaign has soothed the broken hearts of our traditional leaders,” he said. “It will also boost our victory at the elections.”