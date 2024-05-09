SABC ‘censors’ DA’s burning flag ad, Steenhuisen celebrates its reach [Video]

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party's lawyers have been briefed to challenge the national broadcaster's 'censorship' of its flag advert.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen responded on Thursday to the SABC’s refusal to air the party’s contentious ‘burning flag’ advert. Photos: X; Gallo Images/ Fani Mahuntsi and Michel Bega

Despite the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) refusal to broadcast the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) burning flag advert unless it is amended, opposition party leader John Steenhuisen hailed it as a great success, with more than four million views online up to date.

Since its release on Sunday, the provocative advert has been the subject of a fierce debate ignited by the image of a burning South African flag, with President Cyril Ramaphosa slamming it as “treasonous”.

On Wednesday, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said the department was weighing up what action it could possibly take against the DA.

SABC refuses to air DA burning flag advert

Nyiko Shibambo, complaints specialist at the SABC, wrote to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), informing it that the public broadcaster would not flight the ad.

The broadcaster said that, as a “responsible public broadcaster”, it did not want to be part of “fuelling the outrage that is evidenced on divergent media platforms”.

Shibambo said the SABC encourages the DA to amend the advertisement and resubmit it for broadcast.

“The SABC has been monitoring the outcry from South Africans of all races condemning the advertisement, which is currently in circulation on various media platforms. Likewise, the SABC believes that the advertisement encourages damage of treasured national symbols. The national flag is a national symbol which represents diverse elements of the country and national unity.

“Additionally, it is expected that the national flag should be accorded with dignity and respect. Thus, the flag is not a representation of a political party, but the nation at large. The SABC has also noted the condemnation of the advertisement by the president of the republic and other government departments,” reads the letter.

Shibambo added that the SABC has also noted that some of the words used in the advertisement in question are subject to a formal complaint lodged with Icasa against the SABC.

“Therefore, allowing this advertisement to be broadcast will be prejudicial to the SABC.”

Steenhuisen slams SABC ‘censorship’ of DA election ad

Steenhuisen, speaking at the conclusion of the party’s rescue vent in Soweto on Thursday, took issue with the SABC, noting Ramaphosa and the ministers’ remarks about the advert.

“So the ANC deployees at the SABC are saying because the ANC president and because the ANC minister doesn’t like our advert, they’re not going to show it to South Africa.

“They are banning the advert because they know it tells the truth about the ANC.”

He said the DA’s lawyers have been briefed to challenge the “censorship”.

DA flag advert a ‘powerful wake-up call’

According to Steenhuisen, the advert “delivered a powerful wake-up call to voters”.

“We symbolised how South Africa’s flag, its constitution, and its future would burn to ashes if voters sit back and allow the ANC, the EFF, and other destructive populists to seize power.

“The piece delivered a powerful wake-up call to voters that if they stay at home on election day, or if they split the DA’s vote, this Doomsday Coalition between the ANC and EFF would burn our country to the ground.

“And boy, did it succeed,” the leader said, adding that, up to date, the advert boasts more than four million views online and millions and has been flighted on radio.

‘Clearest symbol of the dream we shared’ – Helen Zille

In an opinion piece published by News24, the DA’s Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille also defended the advert, and explained why a burning flag was used in an opinion piece.

“We picked the flag as the clearest symbol of the dream we shared 30 years ago, at the dawn of democracy under President Nelson Mandela. The flames show how his vision has been ravaged by 30 years of ANC rule.

“And we warn that under an ANC/EFF/MK/PA coalition, it will be obliterated entirely,” she wrote.

