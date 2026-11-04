Different political choices, one shared dream: eThekwini residents want a better SA

From ANC supporters to MK Party and ATM voters, residents across eThekwini have different ideas about who should lead them.

For some, election day is about putting their trust in a familiar political party. For others, it is an opportunity to demand change and give someone new a chance.

But for the residents of eThekwini Municipality, Wednesday’s local government elections were about more than political loyalties. They were about the communities they call home and the future they want for the people living in them.

At polling stations, voters arrived with different expectations, political beliefs and reasons for supporting their chosen parties.

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Residents across eThekwini have different ideas about who should lead them. Picture: Dylan Mohlala

Some were satisfied with the peaceful atmosphere. Others spoke about disappointment with previous leadership, their confidence in new representatives and their hopes for better service delivery.

Yet, despite their differences, one thing connected them: the desire to see their communities improve.

Residents across eThekwini have different ideas about who should lead them. Picture: Dylan Mohlala

For Nokuthula Thabethe, an ANC supporter from Zambia, Ward 57, in Inanda, the day brought a welcome sense of peace.

After casting her ballot at Mawoti, she described her voting experience as pleasant, saying nothing had disturbed her.

“I know that political parties have many disagreements, but the ANC is very peaceful,” she said.

Thabethe said she was happy with how the day had unfolded and wished every election could be like this.

Her comments reflected a simple but important wish: that people should be able to exercise their democratic rights without fear, intimidation or conflict.

Residents across eThekwini have different ideas about who should lead them. Picture: Dylan Mohlala

A different political choice came from an MK Party supporter; Khulekani Ndovela spoke about the community’s decision to elect Mthandeni Mnqayi as its councillor.

The resident said the community had chosen Mnqayi because they believed in him and wanted someone who genuinely cared about their needs.

Previously, the resident said, the community had not felt that it had a councillor who understood or cared about its challenges.

The support for Mnqayi was therefore about more than party politics. It was also about placing trust in someone residents believed could represent them.

The importance of that relationship between councillors and communities was also reflected in the resident’s comments about peaceful campaigning.

The supporter said their councillor had encouraged people to remain peaceful and avoid provoking others.

Residents across eThekwini have different ideas about who should lead them. Picture: Dylan Mohlala

For Ntombifuthi Mthethwa, an MK Party member from Inanda’s Ward 52, election day also brought an opportunity to reflect on the importance of community support.

Mthethwa runs a small business stall and said residents had supported her by buying the goods she was selling.

She hoped the support would continue long after the voting stations closed.

Her experience offered another reminder that building better communities is not only about who occupies political office. It is also about ordinary people supporting one another and creating opportunities to earn a living.

Residents across eThekwini have different ideas about who should lead them. Picture: Dylan Mohlala

Meanwhile, ATM supporter Vusi Zulu said his vote was driven by a desire for political change.

Zulu said he believed the ATM could help emancipate black South Africans.

He expressed frustration with what he described as more than 25 years of oppression under the current ruling party.

Although he was critical of the ANC, Zulu stressed that his political choice did not mean he was against the party.

He believed the ANC had made many mistakes and that it was time to give other political parties an opportunity to govern.

Communities, he said, needed the chance to see what alternative leadership could do for them.

Zulu added that people from different political backgrounds had come together because they wanted change.

His comments reflected the frustration of voters who believe the country needs a different approach to leadership and governance.

But while the reasons behind their votes differed, the residents’ hopes were not entirely different.

Residents across eThekwini have different ideas about who should lead them. Picture: Dylan Mohlala

Thabethe wanted peaceful elections. The MK Party supporter wanted a councillor who understood the community. Mthethwa hoped for continued support for her small business, while Zulu wanted an opportunity for political change.

These are different expectations, but they all speak to something bigger than party politics.

They speak to the everyday realities of people who want to live in communities where they feel represented, where local businesses can survive, where leaders listen and where their children have better opportunities.

South Africa’s democracy gives voters the freedom to make different choices. It also gives them the responsibility to respect those choices.

And perhaps that was the most important message from these residents on election day.

They may have walked into the voting stations supporting different political parties, but they walked in as members of the same communities, carrying many of the same hopes.

When the political contest is over and the campaign posters come down, they will still be neighbours. They will still share the same streets, face many of the same challenges and hope for a better tomorrow.

Their votes may be different. Their dreams are not. They all want a better South Africa.