Elections 2026

Home » News » South Africa » Elections 2026

Duduzane Zuma says the MK Party can be trusted with municipal funds

Picture of Itumeleng Mafisa

By Itumeleng Mafisa

Journalist

3 minute read

8 November 2026

12:13 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Duduzane Zuma says the MK Party will hold its councillors accountable.

Duduzane Zuma- MK Party- eThekwini Elections 2026

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party First Deputy President Duduzane Zuma, Jacob Zuma at the Durban International Convention Centre on 7 November 2026. Picture: Dylan Mohlala/The Citizen

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has reassured its potential coalition partners in different municipalities that it can be trusted with municipal finances.

There have been reports for several months of the party failing to manage its finances and not having enough money to launch a well-run campaign for the local government elections.

But in a media briefing on Saturday in eThekwini, the party’s deputy president, Duduzane Zuma, said the party is ready to govern, especially in eThekwini, where it is the largest party and looking to govern in coalition.

Elections 2026 Results Hub

Get your results on
our Election Hub

Live results

Asked about handling the city’s more than R70 billion budget after the party allegedly mismanaged money, Zuma said it is dealing with internal issues and that those found to have misused party funds have been dealt with.

“What we are doing is dealing with those issues. We have noticed some issues in the organisation. If you look at it from the beginning until now, there are people that have been found wanting, and they have been dealt with, so I think that speaks to accountability.

“We are a party that is showcasing within our organisation how to deal with these issues, and what we are saying is when we get into government, which we will, that is the outlook that we will be projecting to society,” he said.

Reshuffling

Duduzane said his father, Jacob Zuma, was known for reshuffling Cabinet when he was president of South Africa, and the party will also not hesitate to take drastic decisions in municipalities.

“There is a history of our president who was once the president of this country, where he still holds a record for the most reshuffles, so it’s nothing new. This guy has been at it, especially at midnight, so there will be a lot of midnight oil being burnt.

“We are holding our members accountable. This is what our organisation is about. This is what our members appreciate,” he said.

Coalition talks

One of the party’s senior leaders, Dali Mpofu, said the MK party will do what it has to do to get into government in various municipalities, but it will “not sell its soul.”

RELATED ARTICLES

“If the political situation is such that the party must sit on the opposition benches, it will do so, not because that is its preference, but because that is really the broad outline of what would happen,” he said.

Mpofu said his party is being transparent by announcing a coalition negotiating team. He said the party did so because, in the previous general elections, there were misconceptions that the MK Party did not want to go into national government.

“You would listen to people saying the MK Party did not come to meetings and that they were not available. That is not true. We were there, that did not happen. The ANC and the DA had a deal about the government of national unity (GNU) long before those elections,” he said.

Read more on these topics

Elections eThekwini uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 All eyes on Joburg battle as ANC-ActionSA alliance potentially emerges
Elections 2026 Zuma’s MK party draws coalition red lines: here’s its non-negotiable
Elections 2026 Duduzane Zuma confident of MK party victories: ‘We’re shaking, we are baking… The champagne is on ice’
Elections 2026 DA claims more than 1 million black South Africans voted for it, but analyst says ‘not so fast’
Elections 2026 Mbeki predicts rise in hung municipalities as Ntshavheni questions foreigners voting

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News