‘I’ll die an ANC member’: Zuma stuns MK party rally, attacks GNU ahead of voting [video]

Zuma's appearance came days after he was discharged from hospital, ending speculation about his health

Former president Jacob Zuma reaffirmed his loyalty to the ANC at the MK party’s final election rally in Durban on the eve of voting, underscoring the political paradox at the heart of his breakaway party.

The 84-year-old addressed supporters at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Sunday, where the party held its final rally ahead of the opening of special voting on Monday.

Public appearance

Zuma’s appearance came days after he was discharged from hospital, ending speculation about his health and paving the way for his return to the campaign trail.

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Introduced by his son and MK party deputy president Duduzane Zuma, he received a rousing welcome from thousands of supporters packed into the stadium.

“Thank you, I am back,” Zuma told the crowd.

Attacking GNU

He launched a scathing attack on the Government of National Unity (GNU), claiming its partnership with parties representing white interests was evidence that South Africa remained unfree. Speaking in isiZulu, he warned that the nation was “dying a second death”.

“That is why, as the MK party, we took a decision to advance the fight for black people. They killed us. We will not allow them to kill us again. We will fight until we end the GNU.”

‘Taking back SA’

Zuma struck a confident tone about the party’s electoral prospects, predicting significant gains at local government level.

“In a few days we will be taking back our country. In a few days we will be taking back our land. We will be in charge of many municipalities. No matter what other people say or do, we are ready,” he said.

ANC member

Addressing speculation about his health and a possible arrest, Zuma reassured supporters that they should not be afraid and insisted that neither he nor the party would be intimidated.

“I will be an ANC member until I die,” said Zuma.

The declaration drew cheers from supporters and again highlighted the contradiction that has followed Zuma since he threw his weight behind the MK Party while maintaining his membership of the ANC.

Umshini Wami

After concluding his address, Zuma joined supporters in singing his trademark Umshini Wami struggle song.

It is not the first time Zuma has publicly declared his allegiance to the ANC despite leading the MK Party. Ahead of the 2024 general election, he insisted he would remain an ANC member for life, arguing that his decades of sacrifice in the liberation movement could not be erased.

He also dismissed claims that there was a contradiction between ANC membership and campaigning for the MK party, even as he faced disciplinary action from the governing party for supporting its political rival and breakaway movement.