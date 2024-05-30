WATCH: ‘EFF will accept any outcome from election’ – Malema

Malema claims the EFF is not the type of party that creates a dispute which is unjustifiable.

EFF leader Julius Malema casting his ballot in his hometown of Seshego, near Polokwane on Wednesday. Photo: X/@EFFSouthAfrica

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party will accept any outcome from the national and provincial elections after the vote counting process is completed and the results are announced.

Malema was speaking to journalists and EFF supporters after casting his vote in his hometown of Seshego, near Polokwane on Wednesday after standing in line for four hours.

The live results, which are trickling in as vote counting continues, indicate the African National Congress (ANC) is in the lead. The Democratic Alliance (DA) is in second position and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in third.

Watch Julius Malema speaking about the elections after casting his ballot

The final result is not expected to be known before the weekend.

First prize

Malema claims the EFF is not the type of party who can create a dispute which is unjustifiable.

“We will accept any outcome of the elections, we are not desperate or anything and will continue to lead our movement and our people out of poverty, landlessness, out of joblessness

“The first prize is not to be president of South Africa. The first prize is to make sure the dignity of African people is restored. I will be at the IEC centre no matter the results to accept defeat and congratulate those who have won, that’s what democracy is about,” Malema said.

Malema said the EFF was formed to protect South Africa.

IEC criticised

Meanwhile, EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini raised some concerns over the electoral process after people waited in long queues for hours to cast their ballots.

He was speaking at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on Wednesday night.

“It was disappointing because the IEC kept on assuring as voters, as people of this country that they are ready. They knew about this election, it was announced… but they demonstrated they are not ready.”

Malema has also accused the IEC of deliberate delays that led to the long queues.

