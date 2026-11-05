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EFF mayoral candidate faces electoral intimidation charges

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By Sipho Mabena

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

5 November 2026

07:30 am

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Justice Dabampe is expected back in court next week as investigations into the Christiana voting station incident continue.

EFF mayoral candidate faces electoral intimidation charges Elections 2026

Justice Dabampe was released on R500 police bail after appearing in court on allegations of intimidation and contravening the Electoral Act. Picture: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

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A University of South Africa (Unisa) council member, convocation president and EFF Lekwa-Teemane mayoral candidate has been arrested on allegations of intimidating electoral officials and contravening the Electoral Act during the 2026 local government election process.

Justice Dabampe, who is also the North West deputy provincial secretary and a member of the North West provincial legislature, was arrested on Monday.

Dabampe expected back in court next week

He appeared in the Christiana Magistrate’s Court on the same day and was released on R500 police bail.

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Dabampe, who was elected Unisa convocation president in June 2024 for a four-year term, is expected to return to court on 12 November.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adèle Myburgh said police were investigating a case of contravention of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998 and intimidation following an incident at a voting station in Christiana.

According to Myburgh, a presiding officer alleged that between 10 and 15 people arrived at the voting station, some wearing T-shirts bearing the regalia of a political party.

“One of the individuals was reportedly carrying a camera, while others were recording a male who had arrived to vote,” she said.

Police detail alleged threats at voting station

Myburgh said the presiding officer questioned whether the group had the necessary accreditation to take photographs and videos inside the voting station.

In response, the man accompanying the individual with the camera identified the cameraman as his photographer.

He also allegedly threatened to destroy ballot papers inside the voting station if he was not allowed to cast his vote.

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“IEC officials allowed him to cast his vote, while taking videos,” Myburgh said.

Parties urged to respect electoral rules

Myburgh said investigations were continuing. She urged party supporters to respect the Electoral Code of Conduct and allow the electoral process to unfold freely and fairly.

Because Dabampe is the university convocation president, he is also on the university’s council, its highest decision-making body.

He did not respond to requests to comment and, instead, referred questions to Unisa. Unisa spokesperson Boitumelo Senokoane said he was on holiday and would “attend to work things today”.

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