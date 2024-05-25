Election force: Army, 17k police officers set to be deployed across KZN

To mitigate this risk of violence during the election period, police officers will be deployed across KwaZulu-Natal along with the SANDF.

In a proactive move to ensure a peaceful and secure electoral process, the KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service (Saps) has joined forces with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), private security companies and crime intelligence to combat potential violence on election day, as well as its aftermath.

This collaborative effort comes in response to warnings from security companies, such as Fidelity and FirstRand, about possible protests during the election period.

2024 Election: Warnings of potential violence in KZN

Speaking to News24, KZN Deputy Police Commissioner, Major-General Phumelele Makhoba, confirmed that the police received warnings from the two security companies.

“Yes indeed, as SAPS we have it and we’ve received it [the Fidelity notice], and we have tasked our intelligence to work on the information on possible threats.

“We have our foot soldiers on the ground, comprising of crime intelligence and SANDF intelligence. They are working on the information. We have our teams to deal with any eventuality,” said Makhoba.

Security personnel for elections

Concerns on the threats of violence and protests stem from the recent Constitutional Court decision barring MK leader Jacob Zuma from running for office.

Many fear that the court’s decision may spark unrest among Zuma supporters, reminiscent of the July 2021 unrest.

To mitigate this risk, more than 17,000 police officers will be deployed across KwaZulu-Natal, with a focus on high-risk voting stations, particularly in the eThekwini Municipality.

IEC’s ‘robust security system’

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has also implemented robust security systems to track ballot papers and ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

The commission expressed confidence in its preparations and security measures to ensure a safe and successful election.

Moreover, it has been reported that security personnel will have a visible presence at every voting station, with increased deployments in hotspot areas, such as Amajuba, Uthukela, and Zululand districts.

Additionally, the provincial government revealed that there are lesser occurrences of political intolerance compared to previous polls and is appealing for peace and calm during this critical period.

‘Consequences’

KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi warned police officers against neglecting their duties, saying this would result in consequences.

Every police officer must be accountable for all their actions.

Furthermore Mkhwanazi assured the public that the police are ready to carry out their duties in the election, with active operational plans.

