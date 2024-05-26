BMW cash-in-transit robbery foiled in Mangaung

Following a flood of viral videos featuring members of the public at CIT scenes, the police urge people to keep their distance.

The South African Police Services (Saps) has urged the public to exercise caution and refrain from hastening to cash-in transit (CIT) scenes.

This follows a daring cash-in-transit robbery attempt which was thwarted on Saturday, outside a shopping centre in Mangaung, Free State.

According to Captain Loraine Earl, a group of armed criminals driving a BMW ambushed a cash carrier vehicle at around 1pm.

CIT plans ruined

However, their villainous plans were quickly unraveled when Saps members showed up with backup from private security personnel.

This prompted a shootout between the police and CIT robbers. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained by neither parties.

Furthermore, the Saps through its multifaceted policing tactic, engaged additional personnel to support the tetectives in tracking down the suspects.

“They worked around the clock and as a result of their hard work, an intelligence driven operation was launched and seven suspects were detected at different places around Mangaung where they were hiding and were apprehend,” said Earl.

Moreover, during the manhunt operation, the dispatched officers in their abilities managed to retrieve money they believed was stolen during their heist.

Additionally, two vehicles, two firearms, an AK 47 rifle and a pistol along with thirty rounds of ammunition were also salvaged.

Police warn people against rushing to CIT crime scenes

After many viral videos where citizens have been seen at CIT scenes, the police are reiterating their warning to the public regarding rushing to scenes of this nature.

This behaviour not only puts them [citizens found at CIT scenes] at risk of harm, but it also could lead to legal consequences.

“During collection of evidence at the scene of this nature, there might be forensic evidence which might place such an individual on the scene even though they were not as such involved in the commission of a crime,” Earl warned.

Swift justice

Meanwhile, the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane lauded the team for ensuring the assailants are brought to justice within a remarkably short time frame after the incident.

“The safety of our communities remains our top priority, and we will continue to work tirelessly to combat any criminal activity in this province,” added Motswenyane.

Earl said the police are seeking the public’s help and have urged anyone with information about this case to come forward and assist in the investigation.