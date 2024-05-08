Elections: People aged 18 to 24 are open to change and need to see action – survey

South African youth lose confidence in the nation's future due to corruption, unemployment, and service failures.

Young people’s confidence in the future of South Africa has plummeted, according to a survey of 18 to 24 year olds.

The study, titled the Special South Africa Edition, was released yesterday by the African nongovernmental organisation, Ichikowitz Family Foundation, and showed that three-quarters of the respondents believed the nation was going in the wrong direction amid an unemployment, service delivery and electricity supply crisis.

Corruption was also an issue. A total of 76% of those questioned were dissatisfied with the government’s efforts to crack down on corruption and 48% blamed the scourge for their difficulties in finding adequate employment.

The study was conducted through face-to-face interviews with more than 1 000 people aged 18 to 24. With close to 50% of them planning to emigrate, the youth wanted urgent action to reduce corruption, create jobs and improve efforts to meet basic needs and services, according to the study.

Other findings included:

• 57% supported tougher penalties against corruption;

• 52% cited corruption as the key barrier to starting a business;

• More than 80% called for the introduction of tougher punishments, like longer jail sentences, for those convicted of corruption;

• Four in five approved the creation of an independent police task force preventing those convicted of corruption from standing for public office, with 81% calling for candidates running for public office to not have a criminal record; and

• 74% approved of a requirement for leaders to publish financial and business records each year.

While young people were acutely concerned with corruption and how it was being addressed, “they do express overwhelming support for a range of policies aimed at eradicating corruption from the country”, said Ichikowitz Family Foundation chair Ivor Ichikowitz.

“Given the high levels of approval for anticorruption policies and the concern placed on the issue of corruption, it is evident that SA youth are looking to the government and leaders to implement comprehensive change

“Furthermore, it is clear that this change needs to be systemic. Clearly, youth in South Africa are aligned in their views that the current system has to change and leaders must take comprehensive steps in order to improve the country’s future direction.”

Most of those questioned regarded the post-apartheid reality to have “fallen far short of successfully addressing a range of issues and there is a growing expectation that standards have plateaued”.

“Irrespective of what happens in South Africa’s general election [this month], there is a groundswell of feeling that needs an outlet, which can only be met through action,” said Ichikowitz.

“The question is: what kind of action? Knowing what the problems are allows those with authority and resources to make a real and positive difference.

“While there are great reasons to be hopeful about the future of the continent and South Africa, it would be foolhardy to ignore the warnings that are being expressed by our youth.”

The survey found the appetite for democracy had remained strong, “but youth are open to change”.

The study revealed: “Youth engagement in the political process is high and many agree that their voice matters to leadership.

“However, there are concerns about the impact of misinformation and fake news on elections and wider societal issues.

“The stability in perceptions among African youth towards their country’s economic direction is in line with expectations from the [United Nations] World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report, which predicts economic growth in Africa to remain weak, but stable in the context of economic challenges, climate issues and geopolitical instability.”