IEC confirms ballot papers stolen in one ward of major metro

The IEC confirms that a case has been opened with the police and staff have been relieved of duty following an alleged theft incident.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has opened a case of theft after election material was stolen from a voting station.

IEC deputy chief Masego Sheburi stated during the IEC’s afternoon election day briefing on Wednesday, 4 November, that measures were in place to ensure the integrity of results in the relevant areas.

Ballots stolen in KwaZulu-Natal

Sheburi said the theft of ballot papers and an area-specific stamp was reported on Wednesday morning in eThekwini’s Ward 2, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

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“Unmarked and unused ballots were stolen from the voting station, as well as the stamp that is used to validate the ballots,” confirmed Sheburi.

The IEC’s deputy chief explained there were 20 voting stations in the area, and stressed that officials would be able to identify the stolen ballots if they resurface.

“It is a requirement that a ballot must be validated by a stamp at the back, and if the stamp that was stolen together with those ballots is used, it is distinguishable from the stamps that are used on election day because it was allocated only for use [on] special voting days.”

A case has been opened with the South African Police Service, and our staff have been relieved of their duty for their dereliction at that voting station,” Sheburi said.

*This is a developing story.