The ANC won in Polokwane but it needed the DA's help to do so

Makoro John Mpe is Mayor of Polokwane again.

Mpe, the ANC Limpopo deputy provincial chairperson known to comrades as Putin, won a second term on 24 November 2026, beating EFF provincial chair Makgabo Lawrence Mapoulo 55-35 in the 90-seat council.

Polokwane gets ANC mayor with DA’s help

He was nominated by a DA councillor and was even carried over the line by the party the ANC had called its “last resort”. A victory, but a desperate one.

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In his acceptance speech, Mpe briefly thanked those who stood by him during his illness, then moved swiftly to a 100-day plan to rebuild Polokwane.

“I stand before you today because of God’s grace, the support of my family, the medical professionals who attended to me and the kindness of our people,” he said.

Then he moved to the task.

“The contest for votes is behind us. The contest against poverty, unemployment, inequality and underdevelopment lies before us,” he said.

“The people of Polokwane have spoken. They have brought us together under one roof, in one council, with one overriding responsibility: to improve the lives of the people we represent.”

He extended a hand to all councillors, irrespective of party.

“We must never allow the colours of our political parties to become the walls that separate the people whose lives we have been elected to improve,” he said.

Mpe’s priorities

Water is at the top of his priorities, he said. Mpe promised to ensure regional water schemes operate at optimal capacity and to complete the more than R2 billion regional wastewater treatment plant. He also promised gravel-to-tar upgrades, formalisation of informal settlements like Juju Valley, and maximum use of Level 2 housing accreditation.

On crime, he called cable theft an attack on service delivery. He promised 71 new traffic and by-law officers, stronger by-laws on scrapyards and a “safer city” agreement with police, including the use of CCTV.

On jobs, he pointed to 22 projects worth about R6.38 billion and an estimated 40 163 jobs.

“The first 100 days will be less about speeches, meetings and ceremonies. They will be 100 days of visible interventions, institutional assessment and decisive action,” he said.

In 100 days he promised to fill the water and energy director posts, recruit 100 unemployed graduates, patch 9 978 square metres of roads, grade 500km, give 1 442 households water, restore 3 500 streetlights and clear 100 illegal dumping sites.

‘Stability, but not change’

Independent political analyst Solly Rashilo says the politics cannot be ignored.

For residents, Rashilo said, Polokwane finally has a mayor after three weeks of collapsed sittings.

“That is stability. But residents voted the ANC down from 56 seats to 37 because of water, potholes and refuse. They voted for change. They got the same man back, weaker and without a majority. Stability, but not change.

He said the ANC could not afford to lose its capital city to the EFF. So it begged the DA, but the DA walked away. It begged the SACP and was told it had never consulted properly. In the end it crawled back to the DA. The ANC kept the chain, but lost the mandate. It now governs on borrowed votes.

Rashilo said Mpe was on a sickbed throughout the campaign. Had he stayed there, his career would have been over. He dragged himself back and took the seat. That took courage. But every sick day from now on will be watched like a hawk. He has no excuses left. If he fixes Polokwane in 100 days, he becomes a legend. If he fails, he will be remembered as a man who clung to power while his city fell apart.

This was not the ANC winning Polokwane, Rashilo said. This was the ANC refusing to lose Polokwane. Victory, but desperate. And desperate victories do not last, they either become real through service delivery, or they collapse.

Polokwane has 100 days to find out which one this was.