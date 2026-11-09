Ramaphosa rejects resignation rumours after ANC election blow

As election results painted a bleak picture for the ANC, rumours swirled that Ramaphosa and senior leaders could step down.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed speculation that he could resign in the wake of the ANC’s poor showing in the 2026 local government elections, describing reports about his future as “preposterous” while acknowledging the governing party’s continued decline at the ballot box.

As election results painted a bleak picture for the ANC on Sunday, rumours swirled that Ramaphosa and other senior leaders could come under pressure to step aside, following what many observers described as one of the party’s worst electoral performances.

ANC battered

The ANC was left licking their wounds after its national share of the vote dropped from 45.59% in 2021 to 30.76% in this year’s elections. They secured 3 246 council seats,

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Resigning or not?

Speaking to journalists after his address, the president quickly shut down speculation that he was resigning.

“I don’t know where these rumours come from. I mean, who came up with a rumour like that? It’s preposterous,” Ramaphosa said when asked about reports that he was considering resigning.

The president said the ANC had accepted the outcome of the elections and the message sent by voters.

“This is their verdict, and we accept it. We accept it with humility,” he said.

Results

The DA came in second with 24.64%, securing 1 695 council seats, followed by the MK party, which received 9.76% and obtained 785 seats.

The EFF secured 6.22% of the vote, translating into 588 council seats, while ActionSA obtained 5.67% and 313 seats.

Politics

While the elections have intensified debate around accountability within the ANC, Ramaphosa sought to place the focus on the democratic process rather than internal party politics.

Congratulating South Africans for participating in the vote, he described the elections as another affirmation of the country’s constitutional democracy.

“We celebrate the enduring strength of our democracy and the sovereign right of the people of South Africa to choose their representatives,” Ramaphosa said.

Citizens

Marking 30 years since the signing of South Africa’s Constitution, the president stressed that political authority ultimately rests with citizens.

“The authority to govern comes from the people. It is not inherited. It is not owned by any political party. It is not the permanent possession of those who hold public office,” he said.

“It is entrusted by the people to those whom they elect, and it must always be exercised in the interests of those who choose them.”