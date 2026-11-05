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KZN police sergeant removed from election duty over party-branded vehicle

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

5 November 2026

04:46 am

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The officer's conduct has triggered an investigation and raising concerns about police neutrality during the elections.

KZN police sergeant removed from election duty over party-branded vehicle Elections 2026

A KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police sergeant has been removed from election duty after allegedly arriving at a voting station in a vehicle plastered with political party posters. Picture: iStock

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A KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police sergeant has been removed from election duty after allegedly arriving at a voting station in a vehicle plastered with political party posters.

The officer’s conduct has triggered an investigation and raised concerns about police neutrality during the local government elections.

Millions of South Africans turned out in large numbers to cast their ballots on election day.

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Vehicle branding

According to police, the sergeant arrived at a voting station on election day in a vehicle which was branded with posters of a political party.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the officer was posted at a voting station at Mphithini area in Donnybrook.

“Voting at the station continued seamlessly following the incident.”

The acting provincial commissioner of KZN, Major General Phumelele Makoba, has reiterated that no unprofessional conduct by police officers will be tolerated.

“We reminded our officers of their responsibilities and how they must conduct themselves.

“Apart from internal disciplinary steps, we shall investigate contravention of any applicable Act so that we investigate the matter holistically and open criminal proceedings if investigations direct us to do so,” said Makoba.

Assault

In separate incidents, a suspect was arrested for assaulting police officers at a voting station in Umlazi on Wednesday morning.

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Netshiunda said the suspect reportedly arrived at a voting station at M Section in Umlazi drinking and seemingly under the influence of alcohol, and assaulted police officers who attempted to contain his unbecoming behaviour at the voting station.

“The suspect was duly arrested for assault and other charges relating to the contravention of the Electoral Act, which may be added.

“Three K9 police officers sustained minor injuries when the vehicle they were driving to a voting station collided with two cattle in the Ibisi policing precinct. The officers have already been discharged from hospital and were declared fit to proceed with their duties,” Netshiunda said.

Investigations are continuing.

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arrest Elections Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) KZN SAPS Local/municipal elections nohwb Police Political parties South African Police Service (SAPS)
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