Dying to believe in democracy after 43 politically motivated deaths

Forty-three people have reportedly lost their lives in suspected politically motivated attacks in months leading up to elections.

They were dying for our votes, quite literally.

As South Africa headed towards another round of local government elections yesterday, deaths linked to political violence were a grim reminder of the price some pay in the pursuit of political power.

Yet, amid the bloodshed, the campaign rallies continued, promises were made, hands shaken and communities courted.

Now votes have been cast, may those who survive the political contest live long enough – and govern well enough – to honour the promises made to the people whose support they so desperately sought.

We have voted. Forty-three people have reportedly lost their lives in suspected politically motivated attacks in the months leading up to these elections.

We are living in the days those slain should have been part of, occupying communities they, too, hoped to see flourish. Instead, we remain confronted by dry taps, periodic electricity disruptions and the relentless rise in the cost of living in our communities.

These are the realities beyond campaign posters and political promises. We have done our part at the ballot box; now we must see whether those entrusted with public office can lead us to better days.

The question is whether the urgency with which they sought our votes will follow them into the responsibility of governing. Will these elections be stolen, bought or undermined, or will voters’ voices be respected?

Will the lives lost in the pursuit of political power have been sacrificed for a process that delivers a reshuffling of positions? Only time will tell.

The credibility of the outcome depends on transparent processes, while the credibility of those elected will depend on what they do once celebrations are over.

A ballot is an expression of trust, not permission to govern without scrutiny. Those who win office must understand that voters will be measuring their actions against their promises.

The 43 reported deaths must not become another statistic.

If the price of seeking power is paid in human lives, the responsibility of exercising it must be measured in service, accountability and results.

Those entrusted with leadership must remember that people did not vote for another season of excuses, political theatrics or internal party battles.

They voted for functioning municipalities, reliable services, safer communities and a future that offers more than survival.

Give us reasons to believe in democracy.