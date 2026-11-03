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Lebo M hosts a political discussion today, just in time for elections

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

3 November 2026

09:26 am

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Lebo M discusses social issues bothering South Africans today.

Musical composer and TV personality Lebo M. Picture: Instagram Elections 2026

Musical composer and TV personality Lebo M. Picture: Instagram

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South Africa’s future will be under the spotlight when Lebohang Morake, better known as Lebo M, leads a public debate on leadership and accountability. The debate will also cover the country’s economic challenges.

The event, called The Final Debate, will be held today, 3 November, at Nu Metro Hyde Park in Johannesburg.

The discussion will explore some of the issues shaping the country’s future, including migration and the township economy. In addition, it will focus on the responsibility of those in positions of leadership.

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At the heart of the conversation is a question about what it will take to build a South Africa where people have meaningful opportunities. The discussion will also ask what it takes for people to have confidence in those who lead them.

Leadership and accountability in focus

Migration is expected to be among the key topics. This will highlight the challenges of managing migration while addressing communities’ economic and social concerns.

The township economy will also feature prominently. The discussions are likely to examine how local businesses and entrepreneurs can contribute to economic growth and create opportunities.

For many South Africans, townships remain important centres of enterprise, creativity and economic activity. However, questions around access to funding, infrastructure and sustainable business opportunities continue to shape conversations about their potential.

Leadership and accountability will form another central part of the debate. The discussion will examine the responsibilities of those entrusted with public leadership and the importance of building trust.

The power of culture

The debate’s theme, The Future of South Africa: Leadership, Accountability and the Power of Culture, also places culture at the centre of the conversation.

As a South African artist whose work has reached audiences around the world, producer Lebo M says he brings a cultural perspective to the discussion.

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Furthermore, the conversation will explore how culture can contribute to national identity, encourage dialogue and help South Africans engage with the challenges facing the country.

The event also provides an opportunity to consider how people from different backgrounds can engage with difficult questions. In addition, it will look at how they can work towards a shared vision for the future.

The discussion will focus on leadership, migration, the township economy, and accountability. Culture will provide an additional lens through which to examine South Africa’s future.

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