Mogotsi was formally charged with perjury on Monday for allegedly making false statements under oath before Madlanga commission.

Political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi will appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after being charged with perjury for allegedly making false statements under oath before the Madlanga commission.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said Mogotsi was formally charged with perjury on Monday.

“The charges relate to allegations that Mogotsi knowingly and intentionally made false statements under oath before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, thereby committing perjury,” the police said.

“Among the statements in question are claims made in his affidavit and oral testimony before the Commission, in which he alleged that he was a ‘contact agent’ working for Crime Intelligence.

Mogotsi to appear in court on perjury charge

Mogotsi is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

In November 2025, during his testimony for the commission in Pretoria, he claimed that he was recruited as a Saps informant in 1999.

He later advanced to ‘contact agent’, also called a co-agent, within Crime Intelligence, receiving payments for both roles.

He defined a contact agent as a link between an intelligence service, an informant, or an undercover operative.

The work involved gathering intelligence and cultivating informant networks. It also involved relaying information to an assigned handler.

The commission challenged Mogotsi’s claim of being a contact agent.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson called him a “professional liar” after he admitted to lying under oath about working in former police minister Senzo Mchunu’s office.

Chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga said he had “a fundamental problem” with Mogotsi’s evidence. He told him his oath appeared meaningless because he didn’t grasp the seriousness of testifying under oath.

The commission later presented Crime Intelligence affidavits. They stated there were no records of him ever being registered as an undercover agent.

They said he was registered only as an informant from 9 January to 20 August 2001.

After this, Mogotsi refused to incriminate himself.

Meanwhile, the political fixer faces charges in another case. The charges are defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm in a public area.

Mogotsi in custody after being denied bail on four times

The case is related to orchestrating his own attempted assassination in Vosloorus on 3 November 2025.

This month, the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court gave him a partial victory.

It ordered the state to hand over anonymous witness cellphone records. It also ordered the state to hand over employers’ clock-in and clock-out times to test the witnesses’ whereabouts and communications.

The matter was postponed to 9 December for the state to comply. Mogotsi remains in custody after being denied bail on four occasions.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa