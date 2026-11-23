Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring a burning vehicle during anti-austerity protests in Brussels, animal welfare activists demonstrating against the permanent captivity of Simon’s Town’s Waterfall baboon troop in Cape Town, ANC supporters protesting outside the Johannesburg High Court over disputed regional conference outcomes, and a cargo ship stranded off the coast of southwestern France. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

(For best view, click on image for fullscreen)

A Belgian police officer in riot gear stands next to the fire from a burning vehicle near Brussels train station Gare du Midi during a demonstration as part of national strikes and protests movements against government austerity measures in Brussels, on November 23, 2026. Belgium has seen repeated rounds of strikes in recent months against efforts by the prime minister to save 10 billion euros over the next few years in a bid to reduce the country’s high deficit. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) Environmentalists, animal welfare activists, and residents protest the permanent captivity of Simon’s Town’s Waterfall baboon troop at the Urban Wildlife Centre in Kogelfontein on November 22, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group is arguing that lifelong captivity and contraceptive implants for females infringe on wild animals’ freedom and fail to fix root causes like waste management and urban conflict. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard) Civilians picket outside Constance “Connie” Bapela Council Chamber on November 23, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The group is protesting against the city’s ongoing water crisis and deteriorating service delivery. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) A picture taken in the Gracia district of Barcelona on November 22, 2026 shows a bus in flame. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) An elephant is transported on a truck along a street in Colombo on November 23, 2026. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) ANC Supporters protest outside Johannesburg High Court over disputed Greater Johannesburg Regional Conference on November 23, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This comes after party member Stanley Itshegetseng brought a legal challenge in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg regarding the conference outcomes, which was initially dismissed on March 31, 2026 for lack of urgency and failure to exhaust internal party remedies. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) Sikh children participate in a religious procession at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 23, 2026 on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, founder of Sikhism. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) An aerial view shows ice skating enthusiasts on the natural ice rink of the Winterswijk Ice Skating Association in Winterswijk, on November 23, 2026. (Photo by Wouter de Wilde / ANP / AFP) The sculpture “Inspiration 911”, featuring three Porsche 911 sports cars, stands outside the headquarters of German carmaker Porsche in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on November 23, 2026. The union is demanding a five-percent wage increase in ongoing collective bargaining negotiations for Germany’s metal and electrical industries. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP) This photograph taken from the southern Lebanese vilage of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah shows smoke rising during the demolition of houses by the Israeli army in the village of Zawtar al-Sharqiya on November 22, 2026. Iran-backed Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the broader Middle East war in March by attacking Israel, which responded with massive airstrikes and a ground invasion that Lebanon says has killed more than 4,300 people. Lebanon and Israel concluded a US-brokered framework agreement in June involving the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon’s south and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the region. (Photo by ammar ammar / AFP) / Missionaries of Charity nuns and Christian devotees take part in a religious procession to mark Corpus Christi in Kolkata on November 22, 2026. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) The Reichstag building housing the German parliament, the Bundestag, is reflected in a puddle in which autumn leaves are floating on November 23, 2026 in Berlin. (Photo by RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP) This photograph shows the Malta-flagged bulk carrier Miro G aground off Cap de l’Homy beach in Lit-et-Mixe, southwestern France on November 22, 2026. Eleven people aboard the cargo ship that ran aground on a beach in the Landes region were airlifted by helicopter on November 21, 2026 “for safety reasons overnight,” while the operation to tow the ship—hampered by technical and weather-related constraints—could take several days, according to the Atlantic Maritime Prefecture. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) Villagers and tourists take part in a pig-catching contest to celebrate the local harvest season in Nanning village, in Tongren, in southwestern China’s Guizhou province, on November 22, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) The Meissonnier Tureen, the highlight of The Blaquier-Arrieta Collection Sale on December 1, 2026 is pictured during a photocall ahead of Christie’s Classic Week, at Christie’s auctioneers in London on November 23, 2026. Commissioned in Paris between 1734-36 by Evelyn Pierrepont, 2nd Duke of Kingston, it is one of a pair and one of only a handful of surviving works by Juste-Aurèle Meissonnier, with an expected sale price of £4m – £6m (4.78m Euro – 7.17m Euro, US$ 5.24 – US$ 7.86). (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) Protesters lead a caricture portrait of Belgium’s prime minister Bart de Wever as they take part in a demonstration as part of national strikes and protests movements against government austerity measures in Brussels, on November 23, 2026. Belgium has seen repeated rounds of strikes in recent months against efforts by the prime minister to save 10 billion euros over the next few years in a bid to reduce the country’s high deficit. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

1 / 16

MORE PICTURES: Behind the scenes of Joburg Theatre’s Alice in Wonderland pantomime