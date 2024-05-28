Lesufi responds to claims he is making excuses for ANC failure at the polls

In an interview, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi claimed all the odds were against the ANC in a "difficult and uphill campaign".

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has been accused of preparing excuses for ANC’s failures. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Gauteng Premier and ANC provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi has responded to claims he has started making “excuses” for his party’s failures.

Millions of South Africans will vote in this week’s national and provincial elections. Some analysts have predicted that the ruling ANC’s support could drop below 50% and find itself on opposition benches.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

Among those who shared this opinion is political commentator Justice Malala, who weighed in on Lesufi’s comments to the SABC at an ANC rally over the weekend. In the interview, Lesufi claimed all the odds were against the ANC in a “difficult and uphill campaign”.

‘Making excuses and finding scapegoats’

“Lesufi says the ANC was not just contesting and campaigning against other political parties alone, but also against journalists, analysts, talk show hosts and TV stations.

ALSO READ: Oscar Mabuyane tells ANC volunteers to be friendly … just until elections (VIDEO)

“It looks to me like he is already making excuses and finding scapegoats for his party’s failures,” Malala said.

A guilty conscience judges itself

Lesufi hit back, saying: “A guilty conscience judges itself.”

He had earlier told the public broadcaster that the party had zig-zagged the country to campaign, and believed he would retain Gauteng.

“We are against all odds. We are against all (poll) researchers. We are against businesses and companies that have openly funded our opposition.

“There are talk show hosts that hate the ANC. Some people don’t want the ANC to succeed. In that environment, even if we get 45% or 60%, it demonstrates our strength.”

WATCH: Lesufi speak about the ANC’s election campaign

Lesufi using premier platforms to campaign

The DA earlier this month complained about Lesufi’s “inappropriate use of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s (GPG) official social media platforms for ANC campaigning”.

“Several posts seen by the DA on the Gauteng Provincial Government Facebook page show the President of the Republic of South Africa having voter engagement in Tshwane with the caption “On the Campaign Trail.

“In another post, Premier Panyaza Lesufi appears wearing an ANC T-shirt with the same caption.”

ALSO READ: A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Is Wednesday a holiday?

It said this was unethical as it was an exploitation of a state platform.

“The Electoral Code of Conduct clearly prohibits the use of one’s power, privilege, or influence to manipulate the outcome of an election.

“Such actions also contradict the principles of fair play and transparency, which are crucial for a free and democratic society,” DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga said.