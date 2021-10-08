WATCH: Good Party wants bring jobs back to Cape Town

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

The Good Party has released its campaign video, alluding to its plan to bring jobs back to the City of Cape Town.

The party has run a fierce campaign in the highly contested metro, with mayoral Candidate Brett Heron leading the charge along with national leader Patricia de Lille.

While the latter is bringing the onslaught against the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC) in Tswhane this weekend, Heron is gunning for the big seat in Cape Town.

The party criticises the DA for hoarding local government resources rather than spending it on the poor in the form of social housing, infrastructure development, and ultimately, job creation. Good has also publicly castigated local government’s treatment of the homeless people of Cape Town through draconian by-laws and their enforcement.

The @CityofCT gives a whole new meaning to “waterfront living”.

Sewerage pools.

And they “get things done”?

????????????

Manenberg, Cape Town, 6 Oct 2021 pic.twitter.com/x09DccehBu— Brett Herron ???????? (@brettherron) October 6, 2021

“We want to maintain the high standard of service delivery that is enjoyed in the wealthier parts of the city, but at the same time make sure that other parts of the city also enjoy that high standard. The fact that there already is a high standard in some parts of the city means that it can be done for the vast majority of Cape Town residents.”

The three year old party is taking part in its first local government election since it was formed in December 2018. It has branches and candidates in all 116 wards contesting in this election. According to campaign manager, Wilfred Solomons, the biggest issue Good wants to tackle is the poor state of city infrastructure, which appears to disproportionately affect vulnerable and marginalised communities.

