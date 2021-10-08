Local Elections 2021

News | South Africa | Elections | Local Elections 2021

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Premium Journalist
1 minute read
8 Oct 2021
4:43 pm

WATCH: Good Party wants bring jobs back to Cape Town

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Good says the high standard of living which is found in some parts of Cape Town should be the norm throughout the city.

Good Party members outside Johannesburg Civic Centre, 11 June 2021, during a silent protest calling for Mayor Makhubo to act on the current service delivery failures by the government. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Good Party has released its campaign video, alluding to its plan to bring jobs back to the City of Cape Town.

The party has run a fierce campaign in the highly contested metro, with mayoral Candidate Brett Heron leading the charge along with national leader Patricia de Lille.

While the latter is bringing the onslaught against the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC) in Tswhane this weekend, Heron is gunning for the big seat in Cape Town.

The party criticises the DA for hoarding local government resources rather than spending it on the poor in the form of social housing, infrastructure development, and ultimately, job creation. Good has also publicly castigated local government’s treatment of the homeless people of Cape Town through draconian by-laws and their enforcement.

“We want to maintain the high standard of service delivery that is enjoyed in the wealthier parts of the city, but at the same time make sure that other parts of the city also enjoy that high standard. The fact that there already is a high standard in some parts of the city means that it can be done for the vast majority of Cape Town residents.”

Also Read: GOOD party manifesto: A plan to ‘fix SA’

The three year old party is taking part in its first local government election since it was formed in December 2018. It has branches and candidates in all 116 wards contesting in this election. According to campaign manager, Wilfred Solomons, the biggest issue Good wants to tackle is the poor state of city infrastructure, which appears to disproportionately affect vulnerable and marginalised communities.

Simnikiweh@citizen.co.za

