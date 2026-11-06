LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS LIVE: Day 2 results

Catch up with all the latest news ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Counting has finished, and results continue to pour in after millions of South Africans took to the polls in the 2026 Local Government elections this week.

Coalitions are set to take the spotlight in many metros and municipalities across the country, after voters cast their ballots for those they believe can deliver much-needed services.

Around 15.9 million South Africans turned out to vote, with Gauteng recording the highest voter turnout. There were 29.2 million registered voters for this election, making turnout an estimated 54.4%.

The total voter turnout in South Africa’s last local government elections in 2021 was 45.86%