Elections 2026

Home » News » South Africa » Elections 2026

LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS LIVE: Day 2 results

Picture of Citizen Reporter

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

1 minute read

6 November 2026

05:08 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Catch up with all the latest news ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Election results trickle in as race for municipal power intensifies Elections 2026

The IEC results board at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: The Citizen/Faizel Patel

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Counting has finished, and results continue to pour in after millions of South Africans took to the polls in the 2026 Local Government elections this week.

Coalitions are set to take the spotlight in many metros and municipalities across the country, after voters cast their ballots for those they believe can deliver much-needed services.

Around 15.9 million South Africans turned out to vote, with Gauteng recording the highest voter turnout. There were 29.2 million registered voters for this election, making turnout an estimated 54.4%.

The total voter turnout in South Africa’s last local government elections in 2021 was 45.86%

Get live updates on the elections below:

Read more on these topics

Elections Local/municipal elections nohwb
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 Duduzane Zuma confident of MK party victories: ‘We’re shaking, we are baking… The champagne is on ice’
Elections 2026 DA claims more than 1 million black South Africans voted for it, but analyst says ‘not so fast’
Elections 2026 Mbeki predicts rise in hung municipalities as Ntshavheni questions foreigners voting
Elections 2026 ‘Everything is destroyed’: Zille blasts ANC as water crisis dominates Joburg election [VIDEOS]
Elections 2026 Election material storage facilities raided as IEC issues misinformation warning

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News