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Cape Town online dating scam syndicate busted as two suspects arrested

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

6 November 2026

04:53 am

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The two suspects, aged between 20 and 25, are facing several charges.

Cape Town online dating scam syndicate busted as two suspects arrested

Two alleged members of an online dating scam syndicate accused of luring victims into romantic relationships before drugging and robbing them have been arrested. Picture: Supplied.

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Two alleged members of an online dating scam syndicate accused of luring victims into romantic relationships before drugging and robbing them have been arrested in the Western Cape.

Cape Town metro police made the breakthrough and handcuffed the duo in the city of Cape Town on Thursday, following an intensive operation.

Suspicion

According to Metro Police, at around lunchtime, neighbourhood safety officers received information about an Audi A3 linked to a theft case registered at Cape Town Central Saps.

Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said that after searching the area of the last known location, officers spotted the vehicle in the CBD and monitored it.

“The Saps then informed them that the suspects were wanted in connection with multiple cases and were allegedly linked to a high-value criminal syndicate involved in a suspected online dating scam.

“The suspects would allegedly establish relationships with their victims before arranging meetings, during which the victims were allegedly drugged and robbed of valuable personal belongings,” Solomons said.

Arrest

Several hours later, two men got into the vehicle and drove off – officers conducted a stop soon after and, with the consent of the driver, searched the vehicle.

Solomons said officers recovered various items, including bank and identity cards, cellphones, and three Point-of-Sale devices.

“The suspects were detained at Cape Town Central Saps. Saps then requested officers to assist with a search of the suspects’ residence, where an undisclosed amount of cash, jewellery and drugs were recovered, along with another POS device.”

Charges

The two suspects, aged between 20 and 25, are facing charges including conspiracy to commit fraud, offences relating to the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act 25 of 2002, possession of drugs and possession of false number plates.

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Police have urged anyone with more information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

The investigations are continuing.

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Cape Town metro police nohwb nopremh nopreml nopremm Online online dating online scams South African Police Service (SAPS)
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